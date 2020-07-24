On November 7, 2016, a 12-year old boy finds the body of his mother who was killed with a shotgun.

That Monday at exactly 4:30 p.m., a 911 call was received from a caller in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The woman who called said that his mom was dead when he got home, after coming from school, reported Oxygen.

In the recorded call, the boy Aiden said his dogs were barking loud like something was wrong. He went up to see his mom. This was part of the recorded 911 call, reported Killer Couples.

Debra Morgan, 39, was found dead and shot with a shotgun blast to her skull. Arriving first responders came to the scene, and concluded that she was killed when asleep.

The residence was examined if someone entered by force, but there were no signs of anything destroyed to enable entry. Aiden said he had no house key on him, and lost it at his dad's place. Passing the garage was the only way in with no key.

Indicators were noticed that the shooter was a bit forceful. This hint that the killing was more personal. Police went around and asked if any saw or heard anything. In the middle of 3 and 3:30 a.m., a loud pop was heard and someone was in the yard of the Morgans.

Police interviewed relatives of Debra Morgan, who told them that the biological father of Aiden has a custody battle with her. Rick Spaulding was very abusive to Debra, cited Daily Mail.

According to Keri Wilks, her pal and co-worker said that Debra was beaten up by Rick before. He subjected her to mental and emotional abuse, mentioned MEAWW.

The victim got full custody of their son, but his father called the abuse claims false and denied it. Their battle to get their son got worse, as did their relationship. Worse, he was not giving the child support needed.

He eventually fell back a total of $10,000 in child support payments.

According to Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore, the judge decides to impose a fine if Spaulding will miss a payment.

At the time of the killing, there was supposed to be a hearing in two weeks. A decision of paying child support or going to jail for Spaulding.

Investigators knew that a court date was set on the 8th which is one day later, when the victim was shotgunned. Spaulding was interviewed by the police, saying that he had no contact with his ex-companion. He was with another lady, his fiancée, Sonia Weidenfelder.

Circumstantial evidence that Spaulding murdered his ex-partner

Weidenfelder, in a police interview, said that she funded the court battle of Spaulding with her own money. She revealed that he was not relaxed before the hearing, and the day Morgan died.

When asked about the missing housekey of Aiden, Weidenfelder said she found it in the laundry. This gave suspicion as to their motives later on in November 7.

Kathy Trevino confirmed the claim that Spaulding came over that night, but she had no computer issues. He said that he might be going to jail the next day asked her to keep his stuff.

Elmore went through the timeline and said it was an alibi, he told the show.

Both Spaulding and Weidenfelder were sentenced to life imprisonment with no parole.

