Rapper Kanye West has confirmed in a series of tweets that he has been trying to divorce his wife of six years, reality star Kim Kardashian. West also accused the 39-year-old entrepreneur and her mother, Kris Jenner, of being white supremacists.

Kanye's tweets

The rapper announced on July 4 that he is going to run for president, but the public is now concerned for his mental health after he's been showing bipolar episodes, as reported by The Blast.

On July 19, West broke down at his campaign rally in South Carolina. Kanye's series of tweets have since been deleted, and one of them is West's confession that he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian.

The 43-year-old rapper claimed that he wanted to split from "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and said that he had been trying to get a divorce since Kim met Meek Mill at the Waldorf for her prison reform campaign. West was referring to the meeting between rapper Meek Mill and Kim back in 2018.

The Yeezy founder also tweeted some racist remarks and accusations towards his wife and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, adding that the two tried to hospitalize him. West claimed that Jenner and Kardashian tried to fly in two doctors to treat him. He added that they tried to "51/50" him but that he got "200 more to go".

The tweet was shortly followed by calling Kris Jenner "Kris Jong-Un" and that the two put out a statement about him without his approval. He said that it is not what a wife should do, then calling it "White supremacy."

Kanye's Twitter rant came after reports that the couple is already living separately. West is now in South Carolina, busy with his campaign rallies, while Kim is still in California with their children.

The couple married in 2014 and since then became one of the most followed celebrity couples in Hollywood. Kim Kardashian trended worldwide on social media after West revealed that she considered aborting their first-born daughter, North West.

West also addressed his wealth, as Forbes confirmed this year that he is a billionaire, with a net worth of $1.3 billion.

West added that Meek Mill was respectful and that it was Kim that was out of line. He said that he was worth "5 billion dollars" and he was worth more than that "through Christ."

West also talked about pop icon Michael Jackson adding that people did not listen to him when he was alive and that the public is now just realizing that he was innocent after he was accused of being a pedophile.

Bipolar disorder

West has been open with his mental health issues, calling his bipolar disorder a "superpower." He made headlines after he cried on stage during his South Carolina rally. He also sparked outrage after he claimed that Harriet Tubman never freed the slaves and sold them to other white people.

On July 21, the rapper flew back to his Wyoming ranch and he was visited by his friend Dave Chappelle. The comedian is concerned about the condition of the rapper.

A source told Page Six that family and friends are not sure that West and Kardashian can survive their current situation, especially after West's Twitter rant.

The source also said that the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is worried about the West. Kim and Kanye share four children together, 7-year-old North West, 4-year-old Saint West, 2-year-old Chicago West, and 14-month-old Psalm West.

