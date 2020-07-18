England's royal family is the most famous family in the world. That means that the spotlight is always on them and that they are not safe from conspiracy theories and rumors.

Tabloids have been releasing numerous articles about the royal family for years, and although some of them were true, there are those that are just outright absurd. Here are some of the craziest rumors about the Royal Family of England.

Kate Middleton used a surrogate

Duchess Kate Middleton of Cambridge is now a mother of three: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However, people are starting to wonder why hours after giving birth, she already looked all dolled up. This is why a Russian newspaper released an article suggesting that the Duchess did not give birth to Princess Charlotte, but instead used a surrogate.

According to the article, Duchess Kate used a fake baby bump while she was out in public. Another story suggests that she gave birth to Princess Charlotte but she gave birthdays before her supposed birthday. Both stories are not true.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana had a secret child

The tabloid The Globe wrote an article that said Prince William and Prince Harry have an older sister. The alleged older sister was born through a surrogate and is the next in line to the throne after Prince Charles.

According to the rumor, before Prince Charles and Princess Diana were engaged, Queen Elizabeth had Princess Diana undergo testing to make sure that she can bear children. T

he rumor then continued that Princess Diana's embryos were stolen by the doctor and implanted them in his wife. The alleged older sister, Princess Sara, was sent to the United States. This rumor was completely made up.

Archie is not Prince Harry's son

The latest rumor surrounding the royal family is that Prince Harry is not the biological father of Archie Harrison. The tabloid The Globe posted an article about it just two weeks after Archie was born. The article stated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received results from a DNA test days before the birth.

The results allegedly confirmed that Prince Harry was not the father. This rumor turns out to be false since Archie is now looking more and more like his father, Prince Harry, as he grows. Also, it is unlikely that the royal family would conduct a DNA test and get the results days before Meghan Markle gave birth.

Prince Charles will never become King

Now, it is not a secret that many British people are still bitter about Prince Charles' infidelity, especially since Princess Diana was so well-loved by the public. This rumor may have rooted in that fact.

Prince Charles is next in line for the throne when Queen Elizabeth passes or steps down, but according to a royal butler who used to work for Princess Diana, the line-up might not happen.

The royal butler, Paul Burrell, thinks that Prince Charles will do the right thing and pass the throne to his son, Prince William. But if this is not true, then Prince Charles will become King.

