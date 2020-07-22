Celebrities show us what we want to see, and some stories about them come from what we read on tabloids and watch on entertainment news channels. But there are stories behind the scenes that are spread through word of mouth.

These stories are about celebrities who are so nasty, that Hollywood is basically avoiding them. With that being said, here are some celebrities that are notoriously difficult to work with.

Jennifer Aniston

From being an A-list television actress to an A-list movie actress, it is no doubt that Aniston has gone a long way. However, the rise in fame and recognition can change a person. The "Friends" actress would not eat with the crew and cast of any movie production that she is in.

Aniston barely interacts and keeps her personal trailer miles from the set so she'll be isolated. It is also said that she is demanding and imposes her will on set, not willing to compromise for anyone.

Christian Bale

Bale is one of the best actors in Hollywood right now, but behind the scenes, people do not admire him as much. The "Dark Knight" actor is said to be an angry person who takes his roles too seriously and sometimes crosses the line. He is said to be too fascinated by violence in the real-world.

The actor isolates himself on set and barely interacts with his co-workers, as it was his way to stay in character. Although it does not make him a bad person, his intensity is raising questions about his character.

Lindsay Lohan

The "It Girl" of the early 2000s, Lindsay Lohan once had a very promising career. However, it all went down the drain after she started showing insane behavior on set. She shows up late to filming, makes ridiculous demands, and is often intoxicated. Not only is she difficult to work with, but she is also a diva.

Lohan's excuse is that she wants to win an Oscar but she still wants to have a life. It is not her fault for wanting to enjoy her private moments but it is still not a reason to be difficult to work with.

Katherine Heigl

Another once-promising actress in Hollywood is Katherine Heigl. Over the years, she has taken a lot of criticism off-screen from her fellow actors and the crew members of her TV show set or movie set.

During the filming of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" she was reported to be very difficult to deal with. She will seek to rip the scripts apart, would refuse to come out of her trailer when she needs to shoot a scene, talks badly about her own movie and show, causes delays, and other problems on set. She is now trying to change her ways, but it is still unsure if Hollywood will give her another chance.

Shia LeBeouf

Shia LeBeouf is the poster child for arrogance in Hollywood. The "Transformers" actor was influential in the industry in the early to late 2000s. He has always been vocal about his passion for acting. However, after his plagiarism controversy and the infamous "I am not famous anymore" brown bag worn on his head in the red carpet, Hollywood has been aloof in casting him.

