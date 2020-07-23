A woman from Virginia was found carrying a dead baby at Tanglewood Mall on July 19. The Commonwealth of Virginia issued a warrant so that investigators can collect DNA samples from the woman and determine if she is the mother of the child.

Horrifying find

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Mandy Lacy. Lacy was walking around the mall carrying the corpse of a baby in a shopping bag, she also assaulted the police officer who responded to the scene. The incident happened on July 19 at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke.

According to the warrant, Mandy Lucy is charged for assaulting a police officer and is now facing additional charges including murder. The warrant was issued related to "Violation of Section 18.2-32 of the 1950 Code of Virginia, as amended, to wit: Murder."

The warrant stated that the dead infant was found wrapped in a jacket. It was stuffed in a small grocery bag that the suspect had been carrying. She was arrested for assault on police and for being intoxicated in public. The authorities have requested the DNA of Lacy to know if the dead child was hers.

On July 21, Roanoke County officials said that the infant's body was partially decomposed, thus making it difficult to identify the child. Authorities are now waiting for the findings of the medical examiners. The warrant stated that Lacy was a transient in Roanoke County and Roanoke City.

On July 21, Lacy's mugshot was released. The police officer that she assaulted sustained a minor injury. She punched the police officer who wanted to retrieve the body of the dead child, as reported by WSLS.

Similar incident

In September 2019, a cheerleader smashed the skull of a newborn baby with a rock. She then buried her dead child in the backyard to hide the corpse, according to The Sun.

The perpetrator, Brooke Skylar Richardson from Ohio, did not tell anyone about her pregnancy, She was 18 years old when she told a doctor back in 2017 that she had given birth to a stillborn baby. She named the child Annabelle.

Richardson told the medic that she buried the corpse of the baby in the backyard at her parent's house in Carlisle, Ohio. The physician immediately reported what happened to the authorities. The police soon located the corpse of the child, according to News.com.au.

Richardson was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, manslaughter, tampering with evidence and child endangering. She had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to prosecutors, the former high school cheerleader gave birth to her daughter on May 1, 2017. The delivery happened in the bathroom at their home. She gave birth to her daughter just a few days after her senior prom and weeks before she was about to go to college.

According to her parents and friends, she hid the pregnancy from them. The prosecutor stated that Richardson did not tell anyone that she gave birth and took her own daughter's life and tried to pretended that nothing happened but eventually the secret was too much for her to bear that she spilled.

