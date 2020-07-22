A girl from Afghanistan has shot and killed two Taliban fighters and wounded several others after they dragged her parents from their home and murdered them for supporting the government.

Daughter's vengeance

The Taliban fighters in the province of Ghor stormed the home of Qamar Gul last week. They were looking for her father, who was the village chief before they shot her parents outside their home.

Gul then got out of their house with an AK-47 on hand and opened fire. She killed two Taliban fighters who shot and killed her parents and she injured several men. Her father was open about his support for the government, which was why the Taliban went to his house and killed him.

According to the local police chief Habiburahman Malekzada, when his wife resisted, the two men dragged them outside the house and shot them both.

According to officials, the teenage girl is between 14 to 16 years of age. It is common for Afghan to not know their exact age. After the shooting, a new group of Taliban fighters came back to attack Gul's house but the villagers and other militiamen who are pro-government drove them away after a gunfight.

Security forces have now taken Gul and her younger brother to a safer place, according to the spokesman to the provincial governor, Mohamed Aref Aber and as reported by the Daily Mail.

Since the incident, numerous social media platforms have been flooded with praise for the heroic act of the teenage girl. In the past few days, a picture of Gul wearing a headscarf and holding a machine gun has gone viral online.

Facebook users have written their admiration for the teenager, saying that her revenge will eventually give her peace.

The Taliban are known to kill people regularly, especially after they find out that the person is pro-government. They kill those that they suspect of being government informers or informers of the security forces. Despite the agreement for a peace talk, the Taliban still attacked security forces in the past months.

Who are the Taliban

Led by Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, a religious scholar, the Islamic Taliban movement is a force that fights the Afghan government and is a major threat to the country, as reported by the BBC.

In 2001, the group was removed from power by an invasion led by the United States, but they gradually regained their strength and they now control more territory, as reported by the Washington Post.

Since 2018, the group has been bargaining with the United States, and both are looking to compromise and end the conflict that has run for decades and has cost thousands of innocent lives.

Also called "students" in the Pashto language, the Taliban started in the early 1990s in northern Pakistan. The group was formed after the withdrawal of the Soviet troops from Afghanistan. It is believed that they were formed in religious seminaries and was paid for by money from Saudi Arabia.

The Taliban promises to restore peace and security in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and that they will enforce their own version of Sharia, or Islamic law, once they are in power.

The popularity of the group was due to their success in curbing lawlessness, stamping out corruption, and making the areas and roads under their territory safe for commerce.

However, the group also introduced and supported punishments such as public executions and amputations for those who are guilty of theft. The men were required to grow beards and the women had to wear a burka.

The Taliban had also banned music, television, and cinema and prevents girls aged 10 and over from going to school. The group was accused of human rights and cultural abuses.

