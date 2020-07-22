In the past few years, tiny houses have gained a lot of popularity, especially among millennials. Most of these houses are pose the ideal living situation that's cheaper, environment friendly, and can still look aesthetically pleasing.

In order to further understand why many are drawn to these tiny yet trendy homes, we have listed several reasons why millennials are choosing tiny houses over big mansions.

The Price is Just Right

When choosing a home or a place to settle, people take into account not only comfort but also if they can afford it. Tiny homes offer a way of living where one can live as comfortable as living in a normal-sized house while paying a significantly lower amount. Especially for a generation that is still trying to get over student loans and have just started with their new jobs, weforum.org reported.

Thus, most of the younger generations have been attracted, if not obsessed into owning these tiny houses which offer a comfortable living situation without being buried in housing loans.

It offers a different experience

According to statements by experts from Business Insider, one of the main differences between baby boomers and millennials is their choice of housing. Millennials usually prefer quality and convenience oversize.

This may be because millennials are a generation who covet experience. And tiny homes offers a whole new level of experience from the planning, to seeing the house take form, and especially while living in it. Most tiny houses are also self-sustaining through using solar energy for electricity and other echo friendly ways to run the house.

For a generation of kids who lived in family houses, living independently in a tiny, sustainable home offers the experience of a lifetime.

Read also: Top 5 Most Accommodating Countries for Remote Work to Visit or Stay in

Perfect for Millennials Looking to Have a Nomadic Lifestyle

Having a tiny home also gives people opportunities to be always on the go. Most millennials nowadays, work remotely or travel for their jobs. Thus, the money that they can cut from their expenses in choosing to live in a tiny house instead of a large home can be saved up for travel.

On the note of being experience-seeking, tiny homes do not only offer the living experience but also more opportunities to experience other places. This is due to the fact that many people who live in tiny homes can save enough money to travel and seek the adventure that most of the generation looks forward to.

Freedom

Tiny homes also offer millennials freedom. And that is a lot for a generation which seeks to be independent in making their decisions. Most of the young people today cannot wait to leave their parent's house and live on their own. Thus, choosing to live in tiny homes where they make their own decisions to be the boss of their own lives is very appealing.

While there are different views about houses, the size of the house is not really the factor that makes it a home. It is the people or person living in it. After all, home will always be where the heart is.

Related article: 5 High-Paying Online Business Ventures With No Capital Investment Needed

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.