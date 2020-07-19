Working from home doesn't have to be as dull as merely sitting in your living room and typing away at your computer or laptop. With the path online and remote work are going, many workers and employees can attend video conference calls or meetings anywhere they wish around the world. Finding accommodating countries that provide flexible remote work terms amid the coronavirus pandemic but some countries have began opening their borders to tourists and potential international workers to help revive the economy.

Spend your days at the beach while checking your email for updates from your colleagues or have a relaxing dinner at a restaurant while exchanging ideas with your boss.

Several countries are also offering extended stay or long-term visits to those who are willing to travel at a much lower price. The top five countries that are giving additional benefits to staying in their locale are the following:

Greece

The country announced in May that it would allow individuals to travel to and within Greece cheap by reducing value-added tax (VAT) on all transportation costs which is usually 24 percent but will be lowered to 13 percent in an attempt to invite more people to travel in the region.

Anyone who's looking to relive the iconic "Mama Mia" fantasy lifestyle is encouraged to live out their dreams and travel to the ideal vacation spot. Americans, on the other hand, might have to wait for a while before being allowed open travel.

Chile

If you have a knack for business, then Chile will offer you with tempting offers. The country started a program called Start-Up Chile that gives individuals the chance to create technology startups and will provide relocation perks to begin their business in the region.

The program provides the initial funding for the startups to assist hopeful entrepreneurs and also provides work visas that would last for one year once you arrive in the country.

Barbados

Mia Mottley, Barbados' prime minister, announced that the Caribbean country proposed a "12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp" program which aims to allow non-residents a chance to stay within the region for up to a year with unrestricted travel in and out any time of their leisure.

It has become one of the most accommodating countries in the world that offers perks and benefits to individuals looking for remote work opportunities despite the global crisis.

Sicily, Italy

Officials of the country have proposed a budget worth $85 million to provide incentives to travelers to urge tourists to come to their nation to stay or visit.

The government would give them vouchers that they can exchange at hotels to get free accommodation or provide waivers of entrance fees on tourist spots and pay up to half of their airfare costs.

Similarly to Greece, however, Americans are currently barred from entering the country indefinitely until the government decides it is safe enough to open their borders to more countries.

Mexico

If you enjoy sandy beaches and relaxing winds, then Mexico offers a desirable spot that has etched a name for itself as one of the adaptable countries looking to take advantage of the shifting economy that's starting to focus on remote or online work.

The Hotel Associations consisting of Cancun, Cozumel, the Riviera Maya and several other have implemented a "#Come2MexicanCaribbean" campaign that will provide free hotel accommodations, rental cars, and provide discounts at tourist spots and other locations.

