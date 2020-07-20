With the increase in demand for remote work or online careers, many people are starting to ask questions about how to start and how to go about setting up an online business. The internet is a broad media and has contents for nearly any theme or niche.

If you're interested in transferring careers to an online-focused work or if you're looking for a side hustle to add some extra funds for your daily necessities, online businesses that require no capital will surely interest you.

Anyone can start their own online business at no startup cost if they know what to do and what pays. Also, there is no technical experience required to begin making money online due to the surplus of free tools and online guides that will help you through.

We've narrowed down the simplest and easiest online businesses you can start that require no capital at all.

Freelance Writer

One of the most successful online ventures one can go for is freelance writing, as it does not only require any startup cost; it can also be the start of something much bigger further down the line.

There are multiple freelance writers hiring websites that you can look into, such as Upwork and Freelancer, that will aid you in landing your first writing job you can use to gain experience in and hone your skills.

Graphic Designer

If you've got an eye for digital beauty and organization, being a Graphic Designer is right up your alley. Here you can use your repertoire to design logos, brand packages, and other digital requirements your customers may need.

There are also several instructional videos for those who are just starting out and want to learn how to become better at digital designing.

App Developer

According to a study in 2015, 56 percent of consumer traffic that led to US-based websites came from mobile devices. This means there is a massive demand for mobile applications that have become more popular than mobile internet.

There are a few options you can take to earn money making apps; you can make your own revenue by creating your own from scratch, or you can offer your skills to other people who are interested in turning their ideas into reality.

Blogging

One easy way to start making revenue online is to make your own blog, which you can use to attract followers that will consistently provide traffic for your site.

Most people would think that blogging is all about writing, and while it does take up a significant portion of the career, you can also add photos, videos, and even news articles as long as you remember to maintain your specific niche or theme.

If you enjoy interacting with your audience and catering to their requests, then making a blog would fit you like a charm in making your way to becoming an online entrepreneur.

Virtual Assistant

Another great online venture to look into is becoming a Virtual Assistant for individual clients who need specific work to be done.

To make your life easier, there are a lot of simple-to-understand online platforms that will let you find potential clients quicker and safer, including TaskRabbit, Zirtual, Upwork, and several more.

