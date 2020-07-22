Going out without plucking your eyebrows is definitely bad, but you know what's worse? Losing your eyebrows because of over-plucking. Our eyebrows are our faces' frame. However it so sensitive that there are plenty of conditions that can lead from temporarily to permanently losing it aside from over-plucking.

There are a lot of conditions that can affect your eyebrows, from mistreatment to medical side effects down skin infections.

But the big question is, can we still recover from an eyebrow loss? The answer is yes, and it is courtesy of the 'tree of life.'

According to the latest study, researchers found out that coconut oil does not only possess fatty acids and antioxidants but nutrients and antimicrobial properties which is good for the skin and especially to the hair, Health line reported.

If it will be compared to the commercial eyebrow serums in the market that contains irritants and chemicals, coconut oil is way better as it is safe to use especially around the eyes which is a delicate area and aside from its effects on your eyebrows, it also moisturizes and nourishes the skin while giving hair protection and treatment.

Applying coconut oil on your hair before and after washing it makes it stronger as it prevents hair breakage by reducing the protein loss resulting in a fuller and healthier brows.

Considerably the king of the oils, coconut oil is the best oil to use in terms of hair repair for once it is applied on your hair, the hair moisture on your hair will be maintained as the hair natural oil slows down the loss of the moisture on it leading to stronger and healthier brows.

Invisible to the naked eye, but did you know that your skin like a Petri dish full of microorganisms? As it is a home of a variety of viruses, bacteria, and fungi that leads to skin diseases and later on hair damage, and worse, hair loss if the area will be inflamed. But coconut oil has a counter for that as its medium-chain fatty acids such as lauric acid has antifungal and antibacterial properties serving as a shield against bad microorganisms.

How to get on-fleek brows with coco oil?

When applying coconut oil to your eyebrows, you can use your finger or a cotton swab to ensure that your whole eyebrow will be covered.

To have an effective result, after your coconut oil application, gently spread it to the direction of the hair growth, and you have to make sure that skins above and below should also part of the application.

Also, you need to make sure that you will do the same procedure on your other eyebrow in order to achieve similar results.

You can also leave the oil overnight to allow its magic to work. Just wipe the excess oil in the morning before washing your face.

According to DermaDoctor, to maximize the growth of your brow, you need to avoid tweezing and waxing in order to give your brows a room to breathe and fill in by itself. Aside from being inexpensive and widely available in the market, there are a lot of reasons to use and benefits from using coconut oil, and definitely using it on your eyebrow is on the list and surely worth a try.



