This summer any getaway via air travel is a struggle due to the pandemic. But if you love to travel, there's another option for you. Try vacationing in an RV to get the blues out, rather than being hunkered down at home.

Run through these top tips and hit the road where the virus can be avoided, as suggested by National Geographic.

Go over these pro tips to optimize any recreational vehicle road trip.

With air travel out of the way, the rental of RVs or recreational vehicles is becoming a trend.

Choose between RVs, campervans, and travel trailers for rent, or get one affordable unit. Book through rental sites, if renting out is preferred.

For reference, most camper rentals or recreational vehicles will set anyone back about $165 a day. Others might charge how many miles are registered during the trip.

There are more expenses to the daily rental, which includes gas, food, and campground fees. Better to get one with a bathroom installed in it, and get a disinfected unit to avoid getting the virus.

Get out now while fuel prices are low.

Take advantage of the low gas prices and go anywhere. Fuel costs are part of the road trips. Low fuel prices mean more places to visit. Land travel will vary on fuel costs, but with cheaper pump prices then it is a great time to go.

Driving an RV is not so hard. Here are some hot tips to show you how it's done.

One of the initial questions is whether vacationing in an RV is hard especially when it is the first time driving with a camper in tow. You can also go fancy in a fully appointed RV motorhome that might be daunting. It's a bit of a learning curve to it but it's manageable. In driving an RV, a regular driver's license will do.

Now, when you have chosen your destination and everything is prepared, hit America's road for a once in a lifetime summer adventure.

Camping areas for these recreational vehicles and towed campers are now re-opening with restrictions. Most states impose restrictions and rules in these areas when there. Another thing is that these group can book up quickly too.A

According to Cynthia Hernandez, National Parks Service spokesperson, RV vacationers should follow all rules set by the CDC in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 in these areas. They also have a 'Leave No Trace' principle that should be followed.

Private parks are trying to attract more people to these sites with more discounts and strict anti-COVID rules. Although private parks will not have the better facilities than dedicated trailer parks, this is just one of the considerations on these great road trips.

If vacationing in an RV is possible in your area this summer, then go ahead but make sure to follow all safety precautions.

