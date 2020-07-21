Pet lovers have had it rough since the coronavirus pandemic caused a nationwide lockdown and travel bans as going out and enjoying the great outdoors is a popular way of bonding with your beloved companions.

With the easing of restrictions, pet owners will now be able to start going back out and taking their pets for a vacation. The next big question is where you and your partner would stay. Looking for cheap pet-friendly hotels has never been easier with the help of online tools.

We've narrowed down the most affordable night-stay establishments that allow pets to be taken inside to make your search that much easier.

Red Cliffs Lodge

This classic and beautiful hotel has pet-friendly rooms that feature patios equipped with a fenced gate that can be opened to allow your pet to enjoy a grassy area and a trail that leads to the Colorado River.

The Red Cliffs Lodge's personnel and staff are also accommodating and very friendly. The rooms have also been kept clean and comfortable for both the owner and their pet. There's also a restaurant with delicious food that charges affordable prices for their menu.

Aloft Boston Seaport

The Aloft Boston Seaport is a pet-friendly hotel that allows up to two dogs weighing 80 lbs each to be taken inside with no extra charge.

Surrounded by beautiful scenery, attractions, and night establishments, there's plenty of stuff for you and your beloved pets to do to enjoy your day out.

Experience their luxurious accommodations complete with Wi-Fi, delightfully comfortable beds, and an amazing scenic view of South Boston.

Sonesta ES Suites Atlanta Perimeter Center East

This lovely pet-friendly hotel is situated near Dunwoody near Perimeter Mall and several other downtown destinations, making it a prime spot for travellers and pet lovers.

Each room also features complimentary Wi-Fi and a fully furnished kitchen that allows you to cook delicious food for you and your companion.

The Sonesta ES Suites Atlanta Perimeter Center East also features a relaxing pool that you and your pets will surely enjoy dipping in.

Hotel Hive

This vibrant and well-driven pet-friendly hotel is an ideal location to spend your nights in whenever you're vacationing with your companions and looking for a comfortable stay.

The Hotel Hive is also situated in an area with plenty of local flavors and establishments nearby that will surely grab your attention and more importantly, your pets' enjoyment.

Expect the unexpected with the wonderfully-crafted rooms that give a fresh take on hotel accommodations with exciting surprises and appealing details at every corner.

Hotel Indigo San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

If you're looking to have some fun outdoors experience with your pets, then the Hotel Indigo San Diego Gaslamp Quarter will give you the best experience it has to offer.

Featuring pet-friendly accommodations and allowing you to take two pets inside for no extra charge, and features amenities for your animal family members to enjoy to their hearts' content.

This hotel also has dog toys and local treats available to be purchased on the site to keep your pets happy and lively.

