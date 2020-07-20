A mother from Wisconsin is accused of kneeling on her son's neck and asking him if he wanted to die like George Floyd. The 37-year-old mother, Keriann C. Smith, was arrested by authorities and was charged with strangulation, child abuse, battery, and other counts.

Mocking George Floyd

According to Kenosha News, on June 20, the assailant pinned her 14-year-old son to the ground and knelt on his throat.

The mother, who is 5 feet tall and 135 pounds, allegedly asked her son if he "wanted to know how George Floyd died" and that she added that Floyd died after someone knelt on his neck. She also allegedly asked if he wanted to die just like Floyd.

Back in May, George Floyd made worldwide news after he died in police custody. A Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes until he died. Chauvin has been charged with murder and the three other officers at the scene are also facing criminal charges.

Also Read: Decomposing Body of Unidentified Man Discovered on Roof of McDonald's Branch in New York

The death of George Floyd has sparked the biggest human rights movement in history, as dozens of countries also protected against police brutality and systemic racism. While Chauvin had Floyd pinned to the ground, he was heard repeatedly saying that he could not breathe.

According to WITI-V, Smith made the same reference to her 14-year-old son, allegedly telling him to tell her that he can't breathe, basically forcing him to beg for his life.

Child abuse and drug possession

The attack happened inside the apartment of the family in Genoa City, in Northwest Chicago near the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

The son called 911 and told the authorities about the incident. His sister recorded the incident on video and shared it with the cops.

Smith knelt on the boy's neck for 48 seconds, making him gasp for air and squirm. The cops responded and found the boy with multiple injuries that included scratches on his back, neck abrasions and bite marks on his shoulder.

The boy told authorities that he was afraid for his life and his sister's life because his mother has done it before.

According to the criminal complaint, the sister claimed that Smith had choked her and punched her. While the authorities were at their house, they observed that when the boy and Smith were near each other, the boy becomes frightened and would jump away, not wanting to be near his mother.

The children also showed authorities the different drugs that their mother was using. Smith had Trazodone, a prescription drug that was not for her, and marijuana. She is now facing additional charges related to illegal drug possession.

Smith's court hearing is on August 3. If she is convicted, she can be locked up for 14 years. She is on bond and her children have been removed from their apartment, which was what she wanted.

According to WITI-TV, while the authorities were at their apartment, Smith allegedly asked the officers to take her children because she does not want them anymore.

Related Article: Daughter Beat Parents to Death with Crowbar After She was Confronted for Huffing Paint

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.