On July 15, a dead man wrapped in a plastic bag was discovered on the roof of a McDonald's branch in Bronx, New York. According to authorities, the body of the unidentified man was found on top of the fast-food chain just before 6 a.m.

Unidentified victim

According to the New York Post, a 911 caller told the authorities that only half a body was found on the roof. The circumstances of who the body was discovered were not clear.

The police are still checking if they can retrieve the CCTV nearby to know if the corpse was placed on the roof on purpose or if it fell from a different location. The employees of McDonald's refused to talk to the media about the discovery.

Nathalia, a resident from Manhattan who works in a pharmacy next to the McDonald's branch where the body was found, said that a worker at the fast-food chain told her about the discovered body.

Nathalia said that a cleaner was doing regular check-ups when he discovered the half body on the roof. It was thrown from another window onto the roof.

Marsha, a local resident, said that a friend of hers lives in a building near the fast-food chain and that her friend can see the roof from her window. She said her friend saw the corpse and it was surrounded by flies. The smell of the corpse was so strong that it poured through the window. The feet of the corpse was also poking out of the plastic bag.

Marsha said that the corpse of the man looked like it had been on the roof for days because the victim was lying all wet in the water from the rain.

The city Medical Examiner's Office is yet to know the cause of death of the victim. Alex, a resident who works at the nail salon next to the fast-food chain, said that there is rarely a problem in the area.

Similar incident

Back in May, a decomposing body was discovered by a man who was clearing the apartment of his recently deceased mother. The body was stuffed into a freezer in the living room of the New York City apartment, as reported by The Daily Mail.

According to the building superintendent, the corpse is believed to be at least 15 years old, and the investigators are unable to tell if it is a man or a woman.

The superintendent of the building, Asmir Basim, told New York Daily News, that the son opened the freezer and he started screaming. The man said that the corpse looked like a woman and was very decayed. The stand-alone freezer had been taped shut and was just sitting in the living room.

According to authorities, they can't tell if the corpse was a man or a woman, or if the corpse is black or white. The building staff investigated if the body was the mother of the deceased.

Basim said that the woman never granted him access to check-in her apartment but he never detected any strange behavior from her. The medical examiners investigated the corpse but the cause of death and identity of the corpse is still not released to the public.

