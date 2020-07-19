A woman from Nevada was sentenced late June to life in prison without the possibility of parole after she beat her parents to death with a crowbar. The woman also lit their house on fire.

According to authorities, the woman went ballistic after her parents caught her sniffing huffing paint in their garage.

Double homicide

On June 26, the 31-year-old Alexis Alegria was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for killing her father and mother. The victims, 61-year-old Victor Alegria and 58-year-old Jami Alegria were killed in their shared home.

According to a statement released by the Washoe County District Attorney's Office, the murderer was heard in bodycam footage and a recorded phone call confessing to killing her father and mother and setting their house on fire to hide the evidence.

Authorities who responded to the house fire talked to Alexis, who told them that her parents were still inside the home. The police then noticed a laceration on her lip and blood on her legs and her feet. She claimed that she fell down the stairs while she was fleeing from the burning house.

After a thorough investigation done by authorities, it was discovered that she intentionally started the fire to hide the murder, as reported to MSN.com

Prosecutors said that both the victims caught Alexis huffing paint in their garage. It led to an argument and ended with Alexis beating both her parents to death with a crowbar, she also stabbed her father in the back of his head.

The autopsy of Victor and Jami Alegria confirmed that they died from blunt force head trauma and that Victor sustained sharp force injuries to his head.

According to the prosecutors, Alexis Alegria had a history of mental illness and that both of her parents had called the cops on her numerous times.

Despite her history, she was still found able to stand trial for the murder. Alexis pleaded guilty for the crimes and was sentenced to 5 to 15 years for arson. Her arson sentence will run consecutive to the life sentences that she got for killing her parents.

Similar incident

In June 2020, an elderly couple from San Antonio, Texas was shot and killed by their daughter. After the murder, the daughter tried to commit suicide.

The identity of the daughter was not released by the authorities by according to NEWS4SA, the woman worked at a school in West Texas and she emailed a resignation letter before committing the murder.

According to the neighbors of the elderly couple, both of them were very ill and their daughter would visit them often to take care of them. SAPD Chief William McManus said that the daughter called 911 to let the cops know that she killed her parents.

By the time that the cops arrived at the home, they discovered the bodies of the 84-year-old man and the 79-year-old woman. Cops also heard another gunshot from the backyard and Chief McManus said that the daughter shot herself. The police rushed her to the hospital. She was in critical condition and was in life support as of June 11.

