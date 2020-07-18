After a UK tabloid labeled Johnny Depp a "wife-beater," his former wives, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder immediately backed him up in the libel suit that he filed.

The libel case was filed by Depp after the tabloid used the offensive term in reference to Depp's relationship with Aquaman star, Amber Heard.

According to People, Ryder and Paradis who both had long-term relationships with the Pirates of the Caribbean-star gave statements supporting Depp against News Group Newspapers, LTD, and The Sun.

In her statement, Ryder said that she acknowledges and is aware of the allegations that Heard has made publicly against Depp. However, she said that in her four-year relationship with Depp, she can speak from experience that the allegations thrown against Depp has confused, shocked, and upset her.

Ryder also stated that the idea of Depp being a violent person is far from the person that she knew and loved. She testified that Depp was never violent and abusive towards her as a wife; and that he has never been violent to anyone she knew. Thus, she believes that to be labeled a wife beater is unfair for the actor.

Ryder also stressed that while she does not want to call anyone a liar, her experience with Depp's makes it impossible to believe the horrific allegations against him.

Meanwhile, Depp's other ex-wife, Paradis who is a French singer, model, and actress also submitted a statement to the UK court stating that she has known Depp for 25 years and he was never a violent person. She also added that after 14 years of being his partner and raising children together, she knew Depp as a kind, generous, and attentive father, Page Six reported.

Paradis further added that the outrageous statements directed towards Depp has been distressing and has caused him even his career since many people are quick to believe these claims. She also stated that the fact that this happened is upsetting since Depp has helped so many people in his life.

Aside from Paradis and Ryder, back in March, Depp's Pirated of the Caribbean colleague submitted a declaration to the court saying that win the years that she has known the actor, she never seen him engage in any violent behavior. Cruz and Depp met back when she was 19 years old.

Heard and Depp's legal issues

Depp married Hears back in 2015. Not more than a year later, Heard filed a restraining order against the actor for alleged domestic violence and abuse. Depp immediately denied the claims, and everything was settled in their August 2016 divorce where Heard received $7 million settlement. After this, both actors signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement which stated that they are forbidden to talk about their relationship.

In 2018, Heard published an op-ed in The Washington Post, which talked about sexual and domestic violence. While she did not mention Depp in the op-ed, the actor's lawyers filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard after the op-ed caused Depp some of his projects, including the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean.



