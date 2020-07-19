Every architect is a recycler. Architects chef a series of preexisting realities merged and frilled with their perspective to create architecture.

There has been a huge effort to recycle across the globe. Americans are prompted to consider recycling, from aluminum cans to cell phones, instead of merely throwing away things into the garbage.

Hong Kong studio Daydreamers Design in April 2020 has depicted a traditional Chinese burning tower as a mounted pavilion built from recycled plastic towering at 6 meters. Wishing Pavilion was built by Daydreamers Design for Hong Kong's yearly Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated at Victoria Park.

The building was erected from coral, red, and yellow bricks to depict a flame effect as the pavilion honors brick burning towers.

"Wishing Pavilion is inspired by the unique custom of the burning tower in southern China," according to Daydreamers Design.

According to the National Association of Homebuilders, "If all the dimensional lumber used to build the 1.2 million new homes constructed in the United States each year were laid end to end, it would extend 2 million miles, the equivalent of going to the moon and back six and a half times" which is too sad of a statistic that does not involve other building materials, reported by Architizer.

The might say, "Out with the old and in with the new." However, in the US, dust and debris paired with a bulldozer and wrecking ball are representations of forward progress, economic activity, innovation, and a hopeful disposition for better pastures through architectural design, according to Arch Daily.

People are already aware of smart, green, and sustainable buildings. Recyclable buildings are another story, reported Urban Hub. The concept of recycling an entire city may be far-fetched, but new building ideas and materials are prompting architects and planners to take into account what will transpire to a structure or building when unneeded.

Green buildings and design have grown to be one of the most remarkable concepts of the architectural industry. Such initiative counters the perception of recycled materials having little beauty.

Sixty panes of stained glass in Hartford, Connecticut had replaced transparent panes in a1913 sunroom in order to build a chapel at the State Diocese of the Episcopal Church's mansion-cum-office. The panes of leaded glass and hand-painted icons were positioned into the sunroom's muntin grids for 15 years. This was sponsored by numerous individual donors.

What is the purpose of all the recycling if there is not an end-use for all the material?

Sandra Leibowitz Earley, principal of Sustainable Design Consulting, a Richmond, Va.-based firm that specializes in green building, suggested that more multifamily owners and developers should take into consideration utilizing building materials with recycled content.

Architects and designers are recognizing the opportunities provided by reuse and recycling. They use salvaged materials which has a positive environmental effect through reducing waste and provides architects materials regularly unavailable, including old-growth lumber.

