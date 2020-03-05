As the fear of the coronavirus gets worse with more infections worldwide and deaths in several countries increasing, a factory in Thailand was caught reusing face masks and is selling them to the public.

Authorities are now concerned that more people are engaged in this type of business wherein the utilize used face masks which will endanger the public safety. This is crucial since it is happening in the face of the increasing COVID-19 activity, fear of an uncontrollable outbreak, and a looming mask shortage during the pandemic.

According to Mr Somsak Kaewsena, Wihandaeng district chief officer, a group of police officers were dispatched from Wihandaeng Police Station, to raid a recycling factory in Nongsuong subdistrict that was tipped off as a place were used face masked were recycled.

In the surprise raid, the authorities arrested six workers sorting and ironing used face masks, before folding them into boxes to deceive buyers that these are all new. A worker in the group coughed up the info that the masks were from an unknown dealer, and they are not aware where the used masks came from.

According to the workers, they were paid 1 baht (S$0.040) per piece. Each worker had to recycle 300-400 masks a day, said Kaewsena.

All the face masks were confiscated by the police, though some were sent to the Ministry of Commerce to find out its source.

Also read: First Coronavirus Death in the U.S. Confirmed, Government Urges People to Stay Calm

Kaewsena said, "I have also contacted Wihandaeng Public Health Office to press charges at the police station as a plaintiff against the factory, as its operation could jeopardise the health of people who buy the used face masks as well as those in the community near the factory."

The district officer is one of the officers working to keep the Thai people from such scams that will be detrimental for controlling the coronavirus.

To recall, the first Thai death has sparked fears of an epidemic in Thailand, prompting panic buying of masks, which is a preventive measure from getting infected by COVID-19. Another alarming report is the increased cases in nearby Asian countries.

The rampaging contagion imported from China has over 3000 causalities all over the world and has infected 90,000 patients abroad. Another impact is the negative effect on tourism and the cancellations of various huge gatherings and events worldwide.

The illegal mask factory in Saraburi, Wihan Daeng district had no health permit to operate according to officials. Apparently, said business will not be getting a permit since they are selling used masks that are health hazards to the public.

According to investigators, the house/illegal factory is owned by a woman called Jintana. During the raid by police, she was away in another province according to her son.

The son, 17-year-old Non, said that his mother got the used masks from a factory in bulk quantities.

According to the deputy head of Wihan Daeng Police, Jintana and her cohorts were charged for endangering the public.

So, far the number of masks sold by the illegal business is not yet known. Officials at the Food and Drug Administration has not received any complaints regarding thier hazardous products.

This factory in Thailand that recycled used masks are not the only problem. Mask shortages and selling at a higher price is now a concern of Thai authorities.

Related article: Facemask Shortage Hits U.S. Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Experts Advised To Stop Panic Buying