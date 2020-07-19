In the past few years, smart security products have become more and more popular. One of the most well-known ones is smart locks which allow you to secure your doors remotely. Smart locks also give you a way to get back into your house through your smartphone when you do not have your keys.

There are a lot of smart locks available on the market right now. Here are some of the best ones that you can purchase to make your home safer and more intelligent.

The Schlage Sense is a reliable, well-designed, and easy-to-use smart lock. This smart lock is simple and massive, designed to look like a traditional keypad. You can unlock your door easily with a code that you chose, or you can do it with your smartphone through the smart home network.

You can also use a traditional physical key if you wish. This smart lock is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. The lock can be connected through Bluetooth or you can unlock and lock it remotely through the Schlage Sense WiFi adapter.

The August Smart Lock Pro works with Alexa for voice control. Alexa can provide notifications when the battery is running low so that you can replace them immediately. You can set up smart reorders through Dash Replenishment to make sure that you always have replacement batteries when you need them.

This lock has controlled access for anyone, so you can grant your family members or friends access for a few hours, a few weeks or even a few minutes. They are only compatible with single cylinder deadbolts. It has DoorSense that tells you if your door is securely closed and locked and you can track activity at your doorstep with a 24/7 Activity Feed.

The Kwikset Kevo is convenient and easy-to-use. You can do a system reset by holding and pressing the Reset button on the back panel for at least 10 seconds until the lock beeps and the light ring flashes red. It also works with Alexa voice commands. For a faster and more reliable connection, you can download the Kevo App. You can send and message access through smartphones and receive notifications. You can also monitor the lock history.

The Yale Assure SL is voted as the #1 smart lock brand it 2017. It has the slimmest touchscreen deadbolt on the market. Its deadbolt is motorized and super quiet. To lock and unlock, you can manage the pin codes and you can get notifications from anywhere with most Z Wave smart home systems including wink and Samsung SmartThings. You can unlock by entering your pin code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad. You can lock the door behind you by simply tapping the keypad. It has a quiet motorized deadbolt. It is also weather resistant.

You no longer have to share keys with your family and friends. You can just share access by creating unique codes and give them to the people that you trust. You can also use your smart home app to grant access to your family and friends and you can delete codes anytime.

