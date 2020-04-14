Home security cameras can help you feel safe and secured, it provides you with alerts and it allows you to know what is happening inside your house for your own peace of mind. There are a lot of great options that you can choose from as there are a lot of features that you can consider in choosing the perfect home security camera.

However, there are hundreds of home security cameras on the market, and going through all of them can be a daunting task. Here are some of the best home security cameras that you can look into and see which ones are the perfect fit for your home.

Wyze Cam wireless smart home camera lets you live stream from anywhere in 1080p full HD. You can see inside your home in real-time using your mobile device. While you live stream, you can use a two-way audio to speak with your friends and family through the Wyze app.

The Wyze Cam can automatically record a 12-second video clip when motion or sound is detected and saves that video to the could for 2 weeks for free. Mobile push notifications can be enabled so you are only alerted when something is detected, letting you stay on top of things without having to constantly monitor the app. You can also record continuously to a MicroSD regardless of sound and motion. It is compatible with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB FAT32 MicroSD cards.

Also Read: Laser-Powered Technology Makes Metal Surfaces Bacteria-Proof By Instantly Killing Them

The ZUMIMALL Home Security Camera is rechargeable and it can last up to 2 to 5 months when fully charged so you don't have to worry about charging it continuously. It is easy to install and to use, it is wire-free so it takes less than 5 minutes to set up without having to use any complicated tools.

It also comes with a magnetic bracket screw and double-sided adhesive tape allowing you to install it anywhere you want. The camera is built with a 1080P HD camera that gives you clear and crisp recordings that you can watch remotely in real-time through the mobile app cloudEdge. It can also withstand bad weather so you can install it outside.

The Wansview Wireless Security Camera has a 1080P Full HD resolution, it displays a crystal clear smooth live video, so you can keep an eye on your home anytime and anywhere. The camera works with 2.4G WiFi. It has a two-way audio and it works with Alexa. It has a built-in microphone and speaker that offers to communicate with your loved ones when you are out. You can ask Alexa to show your front door, baby room or anywhere else in your house that you have the camera installed. It also has a real-time motion detection alert and a 10-second video will be sent to your phone. You just need to open the Wansview cloud app to check it. If you need additional storage, you can add an SD card and Cloud storage as they are optional.

Related Article: More Than 100 Million Android Users Adviced to Delete This App Immediately