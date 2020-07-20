The US Navy will be retiring the lighter armed Littoral Combat Ship for the FREMM Frigate systems that offer more offensive power. The French and Italian combat system will be sailing with US fleet soon.

The US Navy wants a heavier armed vessel than the current LCS in use that has lesser armanent. Tension in Asia and possible conflict will need a heavier slugger to knockout Chinese vessels more decisively, reported Asia Times.

The Navy was critical of the flaws and adversaries might find it easy to take the LCS series down. LCS is an urban streetfighter naval ship that was lightly armed. Its 57mm Swedish armament (Bofors) was not the best, and it can be shot for only seven seconds. Cooldown of 10 minutes needed to fire, not good in a combat situation, cited Task and Purpose.

The LCS replacement has the more reliable Oto Melara, 76mm compact, or super rapid gun system that is arming Italian ships. Dangers of sea skimmers made the Bofors not reliable compared to the Oto Melara and DART to kill sea-skimming Chinese anti-ship missiles.

LCS has two versions that will be replaced by the newer frigate that the Lockheed Martin version and the trimaran built by Austal USA. Both use aluminum in its construction but the Trimaran is all aluminum and with different combat and propulsion systems installed.

Taiwan's similar LCS type (Tuo River) a trimaran corvette, and it displaces at 567 tonnes. What makes the Tuo Chang different is that it is made to go after China's aircraft carriers. It has heavier offensive power unlike the US LCS series that is carries out smaller missions and limited anti-sub warfare.

Because of the problems with the LCS series and extra costs with delays, less of this aluminum-hulled ship is coming. The Navy is limited to using them in high tension situations. Most missions are limited, like patrols for show, coast guard type missions. They have been used in emergencies like the Malaysia incident. No LCS has been sent to the Persian Gulf and the Taiwan Strait. Units sent were the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers as units best suited.

LCS Replacement

The Littoral Combat Ship will be in lesser numbers as the FREMM Frigate System will be included in most naval units. Awarded the contract is Wisconsin-based Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard that will build the FFG(X) for the US Navy. Tonnage is at 6,700 which is more than the current LCS models in service today.

Fincantieri built the two Italian aircraft carriers that carry the F-35B which will be building the FREMM called the Bergamini class that has a multi-purpose platform with anti-sub capabilities. The Navy is still deciding what type of the FFG(X) it will get. The FFG(X) will be bristling with armament like the 76mm super rapid guns, with DART missile combo that's fired from the gun.

DART projectiles fired from shells will attack incoming missiles. DARTS will fire in multiple shots as a deterrent to enemy missiles for better protection. The FFX(X) will be armed with OtoBreda 127 mm gun system firing Vulcano round to pound shore or surface targets at 90 to 100 km with guidance control.

Targeting ships with the anti-ship and long-range missiles made by MBDA and MU-90 lightweight MBDA and MU-90 lightweight anti-submarine torpedo gives the FFX(G) extra punch. The FFX(G) based on the FREMM Frigate System that will be the Littoral Combat Ship replacement in the US Navy.

