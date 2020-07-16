A Michigan man who reported to the police that his girlfriend was missing, got caught lying when the police found blood where she was last seen breathing.

The perp of her blood were seen all over the residence where she was last seen, reported Oxygen.

According to the police, Derek Horton, 25, was in court last Monday when he was accused of the murder of 27-year-old Amber Griffin. The gathered evidence pointed to lies about how she disappeared, cited Detroit Free Press.

She's missing act

In an interview, Battle Creek Police Detective Sgt. Joel Case said that Horton and Carman Griffin, both reported she has disappeared last June 24.

Horton told the investigators and told him that his girlfriend was missing 48 hours earlier on June 22 at night.

Horton alibis before she went missing

Case said that Griffin got up, left and said nothing. Horton told them that she was in her car with the radio on. He later got up and left that looked odd.

Some backchecks were done to verify his story, but they found out the couple was together that evening.

Verified witnesses say that the couple was with a small group that drank and stayed past midnight.

Tell-tale 911 clue to the killing

Later, the authorities registered a call from Griffin's mobile to 911 in the early hours of June 23.

The detective added that in the back was heard two people fighting with the GPS in the locale of the party.

Police acted on the call and investigated further. A unit was sent and discovered blood all over the place that was from the 27-year old woman.

What sealed the deal was her blood in the trunk of the vehicle that they rode in going there.

The detective said everything show indications of an assault on Griffin by Horton. The blood and 911 call were indicators of foul play.

Already doubtful of Horton's story, the investigators were sure that foul play is obvious. The trailer where the victim lived was inspected by the police, who got her wallet, mobile, and insulin inside that painted a murder.

Griffin needed that insulin for her medical problem, which should not have been left behind. According to the detective, the evidence is more pronounced against Horton's alibi or lies.

Amber Griffin was physically and mentally abused

At her place of work, the woman never went or called in late on Tuesday. Case interviewed her boss, who said she was reliable.

Things got worse for Horton who did not know the police were aware of his violent relationship to Griffin.

Detective Case recalled a conversation that her mother was aware that Horton was an abusive rot from the start. He was too dominant that he would deny her to see her children.

Carman Griffin related to WOOD that the last text from her daughter was on 10 pm on June 22. She said to tell her children that she loved them, and it will get better. She told her mom that she loved her too, mentioned Carman.

Horton physically abused Griffin and beat her up for years, she added the rot hurt the victim daily.

The suspect, who was a woman beater and abuser, was seen getting a shovel, captured on video on June 23. It was the last nail for Horton's coffin.

The accomplice, Julice Haggerty, 27, who helped and abetted Horton in the murder has been charged as well.

Police are still looking for the remains of Amber Griffin, and Horton is charged for murder.

