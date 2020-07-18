According to Attorney General William Barr, it is not worth it to trust China and it prefers to replace America as the preeminent superpower.

He accuses Beijing of using unlawful tactics to achieve global domination. Nothing is taboo for them to reach that goal and its means to an end.

The attorney general called stealing intellectual property as robbing the future of Americans of the next generation. He added that the communists are not satisfied and are in the process of a blitzkrieg on the American economy, reported USA Today.

Noting that an American firm is facing a wall in the global economy because Beijing has been using dirty tactics, which is not how US firms do business. An utter fantasy and nothing more,

Recently, President Donald Trump took the cudgels for many nations and assaulted the way Beijing conducted itself in the pandemic. Both nations are locked in a trade war and other points of contention as well, cited Daily Jeff.

Trump with congress Republicans is taking potshots at the communist as a platform for the elections on November 3.

During the week, Trump revoked the special status of Hong Kong that lasted for decades. Now, Hong Kong is bereft of the special privilege that has been affected by Beijing's moves to stifle Hong Kong's autonomy. The communists are contemplating retaliation for the lost access to American tech.

GA Barr's words are the latest barbs for Beijing

The Chinese communists have mastered the art of hoodwinking it was to finagle what it wants. The deplorable means and tactics are controlling the currency, tariffs, quotas, firms, and states are complicit, stealing technology and forcing the transfer of tech as some of their diabolical means, cited Providence Journal.

One of the speeches given by other Trump people is tagged by Chinese officials as offensive. Barr then said that he was going to be despicable as he started his remarks.

Hollywood is bought and sold by the Chinese influence

Last Thursday, the attorney general said many US firms are already in China's pocket. The film industry is compromised by Chinese influence that is at the expense of freedom, an openness that is part of the transparency of business.

He added that the US is supposed to be the influence of changing China, which is America being the role model. Now, it is China shedding its influence on America with newfound economic power, mentioned the Dispatch.

Another example is the willingness of Hollywood to trade its soul to the Chinese Communist Party for box office success. Studios need the Chinese market to ear big-ticket sales or just chump change.

Many of the tech firms like Apple will denigrate to work with the CCP, to sell iPhones.

Recently, Apple removed an app from its app store since the communist did not want it for its coverage of the Hong Kong Uprisings.

