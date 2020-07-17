When the White House made it clear that most of China's claims in the South China Sea (SCS) are not acceptable, the US Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Ralph Johnson made a beeline close to the Spratly Islands, said the 7th Fleet.

Navigation was conducted near the Spratlys or Nansha in Mandarin, which is has been militarized by Beijing as a foothold for its claims. Several international tribunals have refuted Beijing's claims, but communist ignored it arbitrarily, reported Navy Times.

The US and western nations say that no one owns the waters around Nansha, thus is international waters for all to pass through. Stepping up the pressure with another FONOPS close to reclaimed sea holding is the USS Ralph Johnson.

During the FONOPs, a press release from the Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet, declared the right to navigate the seas as required by international law that prohibits any one country restricting innocent passage. It was a terse statement that challenged any dominion in the SCS.

Many countries have claims that are legal in the Spratly Isles in this swathe of the China sea.

Why the Communists are Overstepping Their Bounds

A spokesman of the 7th Fleet made it clear why the US is getting an uptick in its military presence.

There is a concern that some countries are overbearing when it comes to claiming territory that is not their own. Ignoring international law and pushing aside the rights of those entitled to it. Thus, the United States intends to protect the rights and freedoms of the sea for all. It opposes those entities who would limit these rights.

A swipe at Beijing's actions was mentioned by citing that no nation will be threatened or forced to relinquishing rights and freedoms, cited Business Insider.

Recently, the US took a stance that all sea-related disputes with Beijing should have a peaceful resolution by international arbitration.

On Monday, the mood of Washington changed as Mike Pompeo stated the United States call Beijing's sea claim as illegal and illegitimate according to Associated Press.

In a statement by Pompeo, he said that China will not ever be allowed to rule over the South China Sea, adding that the US will stand with allies and partners in protecting equal rights of all. These include resources and control of the sea according to international law. He openly condemned the use of force by the Beijing communists in forcing weaker nations to back off.

Last Tuesday, Beijing vented and called the US a trouble maker that is driving a rift between China and those whom it bullied. The PLA Navy and its militias have actively threatened and coerced other nations.

The Chinese Embassy said that the US is just interfering and creating tension leading to hostile actions.

Change in Washington's mood came when two carrier strike groups with an Air Force B-52 bomber that joined the exercises. To show Beijing that the US can move any place on the globe allowed by law.

China's inability to do anything, made mention of missiles that can kill the USS Ronald Reagan and Nimitz on Twitter.

Still, China would react via spokesperson Zhao Lijian who cited vague references that China owns the South China Sea for 1000 years.

Yet, a US guided-missile destroyer passed near the Spratly's, and the PLA Navy can do nothing while Beijing rankles.

