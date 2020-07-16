Of all combat systems to take out, US Navy aircraft carriers are not soft target and all the bluster of the PLA Navy is all hot air. Another is, the Chinese may be willing to expend resources to take out a US flat tops.

But it is not yet known whether America's enemies are willing to take on the damage that might be costly. Imagine trying to pierce through a perimeter of defense that bristles more than a hundred miles outward, reported National Interest.

A Chinese admiral said that the communist can drive the US away from the South China Sea easily. All they need to do is kill two US flat tops and kill ten thousand America, and destroy American resolve.

This is not just a baseless threat but Rear Adm. Lou Yuan's Chinese military have devised ways to take out US Flat tops. However, they need a knockout hit to take out these ships hardened for combat.

The Chinese admiral took to time to tout that the Chinese Navy can take on the US naval forces on Dec. 20, 2018, at the Military Industry List summit, cited News.

He added that the US fears to incur the deaths of the enlisted personnel on these ships. He is staunchly anti-American and is part of the PLA Academy of Military Science.

In 2005, a mothballed carrier America was pummeled by weapons and it took punishment but sank when the superstructure was attacked internally. It took four weeks before it sank to Davy Jone's locker.

Beijing boasts that it can hurt the US by surely knocking out an American aircraft carrier, here is what defends them.

The PLA Navy must deal with a carrier strike group that has 50 strike aircraft, destroyers, cruisers, and submarines that will take out any adversary. All ships are bristling with missiles for all targets not stealthy enough. Under the waves are the US sea wolves or submarines that take out noisier Chinese subs. All attackers must be ready to pay dearly, cited Aviation.

China or another adversary will run the gauntlet and chose to save naval tonnage by attacking with subs, cruise missiles, and anti-ship ballistic missiles.

In 2017, Robert Farley wrote that enemies will confuse the CSGs to score against US counters. The enemy will do everything to keep the US fleet from reaching the target, at cost.

He added that enemies like China will crown a missile or torpedo will take out a US flat top easily. But how can the delivery system fire if it cannot break the wall.

It will be foolish to even attempt an attack when the defense will throw everything accurately at the intruder, mentioned National Defense Magazine.

The attacker have to pay for sinking any US flat top, when the US will call on all the power of remaining carrier strike groups to bear down on the offending agressors.

Nations like domineering China are one of those ready to take out any American aircraft carrier and face the steel rain coming next. The US Navy is ready to take on any adversary.

