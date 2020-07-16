After several fail public engagements that were halted by the coronavirus and loyalist democrats, the incumbent US President decides to gather people at the Rose Garden.

Recent polls show that Biden is doing better in national opinion polls than the GOP President. Trump is disgruntled over the missed chances in his rallies that were cut short, or with low turnout courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic, reported Reuters.

A campaign that was supposed to be an indoor rally in New Hampshire was postponed. The cause is a Tropical storm that was coming from the East Coast. In Tulsa Oklahoma, another rally got a partially empty arena instead of a jampacked one.

This happens at the same time that Joe Biden revealed his $2 Trillion climate plan during a sortie in Delaware. President Trump was in the White House in the Rose Garden to declare sanctions against the Chinese overtake of Hong Kong with the security law. He gave special mention to the former VP and gave his point on why he should be reelected for another four years.

Trump took the moment to impress on voters why his opponent is not a good choice for the next POTUS. He slammed Biden for his leftist agenda to short change America's energy as opposed to his own.

Biden's plan seek to lessen carbon emissions to zero in 15 years. This approach was more punctuated that was inspired by party progressives during the nominations for the presidential candidate, cited US News. Democrats are keen on lessening emissions in the US.

Biden accused the President of not enough commitment to climate change and trolled the word hoax as well. He let out motherhood statements that climate change is important and equated it to jobs. He also promises more jobs and good-paying jobs for more Americans benefitting from it.

Like all good presidential front runners, the climate will always be a platform. Biden promises to reinstate the Paris Climate Accord only if he wins in November.

Trump calls Biden the perfect man for the Chinese Communist Party that will benefit from Biden's action if elected. Beijing is well known for interfering on many levels that include meddling in the affairs of others. Quite recently, they tried to steal the election in Taiwanese, mentioned the New York Times.

Both candidates are now competing to get the message home when the coronavirus makes it hard to hold decisive rallies.There are no more packed stadiums but speeches to impress voters who are the most qualified.

Trump faced the guns while Biden took the lollipop move with a 20-minute speech. He concentrated on topics more than just the coronavirus pandemic.

He slammed Biden as a fixture in the Obama administration, saying that he spent eight years doing nothing. He threw more criticisms on the position of Sleepy Joe on the armed forces, immigration, welfare, and China.

In his speech, Trump attacked the unoriginal strategy of Biden that echoed that of Bernie Sanders, noted Yahoo.

The Democratic National Committee trolled the Trump event at the Rose Garden as a rally. But, he got in a good few at Sleepy Joe.

