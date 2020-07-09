On Tuesday, the White House publicly criticized and denounced the allegations written in the tell-all memoir of Mary Trump, the United States President Donald Trump's niece and called the publication a collection of lies which the publishers did not take the effort to fact-check before releasing.

Scathing allegations

Kayleigh McEnany, Trump's press secretary, stated the book's outrageous and ridiculous allegations have no bearing of truth. She also noted she has not yet seen the book but claimed was filled with false statements, as reported by The New York Post.

Kellyanne Conway, the White House counselor, also put into question the authenticity of the claims which were written in advanced copies of the book Trump's niece wrote. Various news outlets and newspapers have managed to obtain copies of the publication titled "Too Much and Never EnoughL How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

The counselor noted that generally, books are not fact-checked resulting in the publications containing predominantly false claims and information.

Conway also expressed her criticism of the book's author, Mary Trump, who is also a clinical psychologist, saying that her move to write and speak of details that are not belonging to one of her patients was unjustified. She added that family matters should be dealt with within the family.

The official also said that Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal appeals judge and Trump's sister, was present during the president's inauguration and that the two kept their lines of communication open despite the book claiming she had criticisms about her sibling's candidacy.

Conway told reporters she did not, unlike many others, intervened with other people's family matters. She expressed her criticisms of any individual who put themselves in between people they did not have the right to.

According to CNN, Mary Trump recollected that Barry previously dismissed her brother's idea of the presidency.

Also Read: Trump Pushes Local Officials to Reopen Schools This Fall

The author allegedly wrote that Barry called Trump a "clown" during a regular meal that they had and shared her thoughts that her brother's plans of becoming president would never become fruitful.

The book also claimed that Barry accused her sibling of being a man with no principles and questioned his support of evangelical Christians, as reported by The New York Times.

Hiring a test-taker

In her writing, Mary Trump also accused President Trump of cheating his way through his SAT by paying someone else to take and pass his exam for him so that he could enroll into the University of Pennsylvania.

Mary Trump wrote that Trump was anxious about his grade point average, which was far from enough to earn top awards from his class and cause him to be denied by the university.

The author claimed Trump employed a young genius who was known to be good at taking tests and Trump, who never experienced having less than enough finances, compensated him generously for the services.

Initially, the president was a student at Fordham University located in New York studying as an undergraduate before transferring over to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The deputy press secretary of the White House, Sarah Matthews, stated that the allegations of Mary Trump were outrageous and did not have any validity within them.

Related Article: 'We Want Unity': Trump Reaffirms His Vision of a United America in Salute to America Speech

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.