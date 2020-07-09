A few constants are in place for an afternoon tea -- finger sandwiches, scones with curdled cream and jam, some sweets, and the tea itself.

Tea is served in dainty little cups and their accompanying saucers, indicated Food & Wine.

Investing in a great teacup is important. Tea and coffee drinkers have their go-to-cup to use whenever they want to refresh with the said beverages, according to Easy Get Product.

You will need the perfect cup wherein you can relish the art of drinking tea. Even your circumstances could be improved with a decent cup of tea and a short break from work, indicated Best Home Kitchen Stuff.

Tea has remarkable health benefits, containing several antioxidants, polyphenols, and catechins which can lower blood pressure, boost your skin, and diminish stress.

Here are our recommendations:

1. Sweese Porcelain Cappuccino Tea Cups

This teacup set is suitable for daily use but primly sophisticated for more elegant occasions.

The 6-ounce cups offer adequate capacity for your afternoon tea or for a standard, single-shot cappuccino.

The user has 3 color choices: white, gradients of blue, or multi-color. The teacups are not so small to be uncomfortable for larger hands and the saucers decently catch spills.

2. Gracie China by Coastline Imports

This set is among the best and most lightweight teacups on the market.

Delivered in top quality, the cups and saucers set is consistently delivered in the most suitable condition.

They possess high durability due to the fact that they are made of porcelain material. This model saves you time and effort while cleaning as it is dishwasher safe.

3. Royal Albert Old Country Roses Tea Set

This quintessential tea set is a traditional set, featuring four cups, four saucers, and one sophisticated serving tray. The floral adornment is classic English and French style tea services.

It is quite more dainty than other tea sets in the market and is made from bone china. An elegant trademark is the gold band along the top edge of each piece.

To underscore safety, place all pieces on your dishwasher's top rack.

4. Pukka Home Teacups



If you find the royal color purple favorable, these teacups will eventually be your favorite. The milk purple color will be a regal touch to your kitchen.

They are accompanied during delivery by a teapot, tea strainer, cream pitcher, a sugar bowl, and teaspoons. The teacups are pumpkin-shaped, accentuated by gleaming golden trims.

If purple is not your favorite color, you can gift this set to your mother on Mother's Day or simply for appreciation.

