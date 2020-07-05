In 2017, when Yoko Ono was presented by the National Music Publishers' Association with their Centennial Song Award, Sean Lennon propelled his mother in a wheelchair onto the stage and stunned people who did not realize that the avant-garde artist was immobilized.

In a short acceptance speech, she began, "Thank you, thank you, thank you." She then addressed the elephant in the room, "I've learned so much from having this illness. I'm thankful I went through that."

The "illness" she was referring to was not clarified. Eighty-seven-year-old Ono is still debilitated and requires 24/7 care, rarely leaving her Dakota apartment, reported New York Post.

Also, the widow of John Lennon has been selling off a number of real-estate assets in the past years.

Although she has slowed down, Elliot Mintz, a close family friend of Ono for almost 50 years and has acted as the family spokesperson, observed, "she is as sharp as she once was."

In February, Mintz said he last spotted Ono at her 87th birthday party.

Two years after her divorce with producer Anthony Cox in 1971, Cox fled with Kyoko, Ono's daughter. Kyoko then grew up in Christian fundamentalist communes.

Mintz said Ono is currently very close to Kyoko and her 44-year-old son with Lennon, Sean.

On Ono's relationship with Sean, Mintz remarked, "They have dinner two or three times a week, and he occasionally brings his mom out as a guest star in his band."

Sean took over Bar Wayo in February at the South Street Seaport for Ono's birthday party.

According to Mintz, this year's celebration, Ono simply blew out the candles with Sean and was among the last to leave the party. In pleasant spirits, Mintz helped Ono into her wheelchair and into the car.

He remarked on the "special being," "In these 87 years, she's lived 400."

John Lennon, Yoko Ono Wrote Love Letters To Each Other

At a London gallery, John Lennon and Yoko Ono first met on November 9, 1966, wherein she was prepping for a conceptual art exhibit. The pair were initially in constant contact through the mail.

The remarkable love letters they conversed with were initially thought to have been wiped out until they were found lately at a Beatles memorabilia auction.



John Lennon, Yoko Ono Mailed Acorns to World Leaders

In 1969, after a quick wedding ceremony in Gibraltar, John Lennon and Yoko Ono fled to Amsterdam. They used their Hilton honeymoon suite as a location for a "Bed-In for Peace" week-long protest against the Vietnam War.

Then, they were in Vienna one week later and wore bags over their bodies. They were announcing "bagism," the emergence of a comical new philosophy.

Adding to their famous peace efforts, they underwent a different project in the same year. The couple mailed acorns to a number of the most prominent leaders across the globe and asked them to plant the acorns in support of world peace.

