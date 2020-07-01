Rapper Kanye West has been accused of his former bodyguard of bullying and is now threatening to sue him damages. The bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, has spoken out against West numerous times and said that he was the moodiest and neediest client that he has ever had.

Bullying accusations

After the bodyguard spoke out on a podcast about his time looking after West, he was accused of breaking a confidentiality agreement, but the bodyguard is now the one who is threatening to sue the rapper. Steve shared numerous stories of the rapper's diva demands and behavior on the podcast.

In June, he was sent a cease and desist letter by West's lawyers, threatening to sue him for $10 million if he continued to talk about West and his personal life.

According to the letter, the bodyguard had made false and defamatory statements about the rapper during his interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast that is hosted by Adam Glyn and Dax Holt. The letter also claimed that Steve breached a confidentiality agreement that he had signed back in February 2016.

Now Page Six reports that they have seen a response from the lawyers of Stanulis, who claim that he never signed any confidentiality agreement when he was hired.

Dmitriy Shakhnevich, Steve's attorney, told Page Six that his client is being bullied by West and Kardashian and that they will "fight them." Steve spoke out about the issue and said that he won't let West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, push him around just because they are rich and famous.

The signature of West and Kardashian are both on the cease and desist letter. Steve added that he won't be intimidated by the two "egotists."

The former bodyguard added that he would never sign away his First Amendment rights and that he is developing a new movie that is based on his experience as a bodyguard to celebrities. He added that if Kanye and Kim would like to "go to war" then he is in on it because the power couple is not the only one with a strong legal team.

Tipping paparazzi

In May 2020, Steve made numerous claims about Kim and Kanye on the podcast. He said that he was convinced that Kim and Kanye would call the paparazzi and tell them about their whereabouts because he thinks that there is no way that photographers would know where the two are going all the time, as reported by Complex.

Steve worked as a stripper, a police officer, and a celebrity bodyguard. He also shared stories about Kanye's alleged diva behavior. He says that Kanye would insist that he walked 10 paces behind him at all times in public, which made it difficult for him to do his job of protecting the rapper since he is too far away. He also said Kanye won't push an elevator button himself.

Steve said that the first day that he met Kanye, it was fashion week and he was supposed to meet him at the studio. When the rapper gets to the studio, they got into the elevator and told Steve to push the button on the floor where they are going.

Steve told Kanye that he has no idea where the studio is because it was his first day. This is just one of the numerous stories he told about Kanye and his bad attitude.

