Self-stirring mugs are fun to use and gives a bit of a twist during your coffee break. You can get your drink ready to go and the self-stirring mug takes care of the mixing for you. Although there are not so many models on the market, you still have a few ones that you can check before you choose which one to purchase.

The first thing that you need to check is the size, as capacity is very important especially when it comes to you favorite drink. The mug needs to have a strong handle and it should be consistent when stirring your drink. With that being said, here are some of the best self-stirring mugs.

The UNISYESONE M7 Self Stirring Mug uses thermoelectric self generation technology. You can just pour your hot water and it will stir automatically. No spoon, no buttons and no electricity, as long as there is hot water and drinks poured. It has a fast coolingdown system and you can use it again after 5 minutes. It has IP6 excellent waterproof performance and it can be washed normally under the faucet. It is made from stainless steel and silicone, it is also durable and safe to use.

The EC Outlets Automatic Self Stirring Mug features a fluid self-stirring technology that makes it different from the other mugs in the market.It has high quality motor that works with just a press of a button. The button is located at the top of the holder so it is easy to reach by your thumb and turn on. The propeller located at the bottom of the self-stirring mug will spin and mix your drink for you. The silicone seal will secure your mug to preserve the head and the coldness of your drink for 3 hours. The lid of the cup has a hole that allows you to use a straw to sip your drinks.

The Evelots Self Stirring Coffee Mug is battery operated, and the mug stirs with just a push of a button. You can press the button on the handle when you are ready to stir your drink and just release the button once you are done. It is also a perfect gift, it is made with sleek and stainless steel and it can be used for travelling. You can drink your favorite drinks anywhere.

The LEADNOVO Update Self Stirring Mug has an integrated design and is 100% leak proof guarantee. You can free your hands as your drink is being prepared. You just need to wait and drink with the advanced technology. The update design with magnetized stirrer makes the cleaning easier. Without pressing the button all the time, you can install two AAA batteries into the base of the mug, then you can add water and powder into coffee mug. You can press the switch on the handle and the stirrer will star working.

