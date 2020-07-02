Just a few hours after writing an ominous Facebook post pleading someone not to kill him, a 21-year-old man was gunned down as the cab he was riding was pulling up in Brooklyn.

The victim was identified as Tracey Washington was ambushed by a gunman who seemed to have been waiting for him at Dean Street just around Schenectady Ave, some minutes past 6:00 in the evening at Crown Heights.

Cryptic Facebook Post

According to New York Daily News, nine hours before he was attacked, Washington posted a cryptic message on his Facebook account talking about getting accepted for a construction job which he will start working on the next day. The statement was then followed by a plea to someone to not kill him.

The post read, "Oh yea I got the job I start tomorrow construction plz don't kill me."

Meanwhile, the victim's 71-year-old grandmother, Maybell Washington said that after her grandson has left their home in Bedford-Stuyvesant and has already taken a cab, he received a phone call which changed his plans.

The grandmother who raised both Washington and his twin sister after the death of their mother stated that her grandson had other plans for the evening. However, after receiving a phone call he decided to reroute to Weeksville, which is a neighborhood in Brooklyn bordering Crown Heights.

Moreover, Maybell said that she learned about the phone call from somebody who knew her grandson. She, however, did not know where Washington was going after leaving the house at around 6:00 PM.

The grieving grandmother also stated that someone set up her grandson due to the fact that he rerouted to the place where he was killed after a mysterious call.

In addition, Maybell also stated that her grandson who was a basketball player back when he was studying at the Eagle Academy for Young Men II has recently been accepted for a job at a construction in Far Rockaway the day following his death.

On the other hand, the victim's twin sister Stacey Washington was still shocked by the events and said that it was very hard to imagine anyone wanting her brother hurt. She also said that her brother was a good man and that she wants to know who killed him and for justice to be served.

Following Washington's death, the Facebook post has been shared more than 1300 times. His friends also grieved his death alongside his family.

Meanwhile, the cab driver who took Washington to the place where he was gunned down was identified as Ibrhahim Jalloh. According to him, he just dropped off Washington when he heard the shots being fired and even saw the bullets go into the body of the victim.

The cab was also damaged by bullet shots. While narrating the happenings that night, Jalloh said that he also thought he was going to die just like Washington. He also added that he did not know the victim and just picked him up for the ride.

