According to New York Post, two teenaged felons have been caught for cruelly beating a homeless old man to death. Both are charged for murder in the first degree, as irrefuitable evidence was found proving they committed the heinous crime in a New Jersey alley.

Was it a random act of violence, or was it personally-motivated? As of now, the investigators working on the case are yet to discover the motive for this crime.

When the suspects were apprehended, the authorities discovered that the perpetrators were still minors. Since they were underage, the police could not give their names to the public.

Only the ages of the teenage felons were released. One was a fifteen-year-old while the other was a seventeen-year-old who committed the unprovoked murder. One of the teen felons is male and another is female, according to the police department.

The victim's horrific end

Last June 25, the police were alerted to the presence of someone found in a New Jersey alleyway in Camden. The victim was unresponsive when found by the officers on the scene.

Police found the body of Bobby J. Hill Jr., 63, in an alleyway near the 1100 block of Kaighn Ave. shortly after midnight. The medical examiner said Hill died of blunt force trauma after being beaten to death, as mentioned in Camden County Pros.

Due to the horrific condition of his body, authorities have determined that the several strikes to the head was the victim's cause of death. The multiple injuries he sustained were further aggraved by his old age.

This was the statement from the Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki who are overseeing the investigation.

Upon discovering his state, the police immediately sent the victim to the hospital to receive medical treatment. However, later on, he died in the hospital due to his injuries.

The surveillance video, which was later used as evidence, showed the two teenagers walking into the alley before he the old man. Later in the video, they were captured leaving the scene of the crime, according to Mayer and Wysocki in a statement. The video evidence was all the police needed to bring them in.

It got worse for one of the murderous teens when a video of them beating up the old man was found to be recorded. There were images of Hill who appeared disoriented due to the blows he sustained while lying helplessly on the ground.

Similar incident reported

The murder of Bobby J. Hill Jr., 63, is only one of the many incidences of random attacks and violence committed.

A similar unprovoked attack happened in New York when a 40-year old victim was attacked randomly at 418 Sterling St. in Crown Heights. Her attacker punched her face at 7:45 am according to News Break.

Just like in Hill's case, a surveillance video caught everything, showing how the assailant struck the old woman in the fact. The victim got away with minor injuries.

