Tragedy struck as a 23-year-old woman was killed by a gunshot to her head. Police claimed that her death resulted from a heated argument over a car. The cops are now on a manhunt to catch the shooter.

Her identified assailant is a 20-year-old Massachusetts man who pulled the trigger after losing his composure during their heated argument. According to a report in Oxygen, the root cause of their dispute is yet to be determined by the police.

Police identified the suspect to be Xavier De Jesus, and the victim was identified as Deija Mendez. All of the evidence on the scene all pointed towards de Jesus, who allegedly killed the victim in cold-blood.

Based on a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney's office, preliminary investigation claims that the victim was shot in the head while sitting in the driver's seat of a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Called to the scene of the crime

On Tuesday, the Lowell police answered a call reporting a crime. They were summoned to the scene at around 3:30 pm. The call was about a shooting incident that involved both De Jesus and Mendez.

When they arrived on the scene, the police went to check the black Tahoe. Mendez had been shot to the head, killing her instantly. The cops announced the 23-year old woman was dead by the time they got there.

Initial inquiries into the untimely death of the woman has pointed out to the shooter De Jesus, who was familiar to the victim. One of the alleged reasons for the deathly shooting stemmed from their argument on who owns the SUV. These were the assessments made by the local district attorney's office.

According to Meghan Kelly, a representative of the DA's office, the deceased had the registration of the vehicle. De Jesus had no ownership in the SUV, at least none that were proven by legal papers.

Those who were nearby the car during the altercation simply said they heard no shouting or disagreements from the SUV. When the gunshot rang, that was the loudest noise, then it was followed with silence.

One of the neighbors told WHDH that he was playing video games when the loud gunshot rang.

Charged with the murder of Deija Mendez

After the investigation into the murder of Mendez, Xavier De Jesus was charged with her cold-blooded murder. Other charges that he is facing is firing a gun within 500 feet of a residence, another is the possession of an illegal firearm with no license.

He will also be charged with owning ammunition with no FID car. All these charges were lined up the district attorney's office in the murder case to be filled against De Jesus.

Lowell police are putting out a bulletin that advises all persons to avoid contact with the 20-yar-old victim. He is described as 5'7 in height, weighing 140 pounds. Finally, those who spot him should keep away and call 911, or Lowell PD at all costs, cited in Mass Live

Last Monday the DA's office said that three more people connected to the murder was arrested for giving false information about Dejia Mendez's demise.

These are Angel Garcia, 29, who intimidated a witness and Devine McKinney, 21, and Selena Simonphone, 22, both for intimidation and battery using a deadly weapon. McKinney and Simonphone are accused of helping De Jesus escape. Xavier De Jesus is still on the run for the murder of Dejia Mendez. The three will face trial.

