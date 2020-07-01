Coronavirus cells have spikes to pierce a cell membrane that delivers the proteins to replicate in the host cell. The discovery of tentacle-like arms were not even expected and took researchers by surprise when it was captured in images.

Special imaging tools was used to capture the picture of the specific viral strain that causes COVID-19. The result on infected simian (monkey) cultured was stored in the lab, reported News Week.

The researcher's findings of the uncanny tentacle

In the course of the study, the scientists had the results published in the Journal Cell. Most uncanny is the infected monkey or human lung cell resulted in the growth of something called 'Filopodia.' These filopodia are slim slivers that are protein rich, and aids in the movement of infected cells division of coronavirus cells inside the host body. One ominous purpose is that it is a probe to inspect their surroundings.

When the images were seen, it was pocked with numerous viral particles. It can be described as protrusions, that featured branches compared to the uninfected cell. Seeing these unusual growths, the next question is how did the infected cell acquire these curious appendages.

Changes of the coronavirus

Before this findings, scientists have established how the coronavirus would attack the cell membrane, then hijack its very processes. The coronavirus has made changes that may or may not be permanent in this strain.

There are major changes or mutations in the "rewiring" how the process of taking over the host cell and the viral material. Major changes are noted in how the kinase enzyme is taken over during the infection phase.

Co-lead Pedro Beltrao said that virus will keep host cells from multiplying, stopping cell division at a point of the cycle. The coronavirus will find it easier to hijack and overrun the host cell. When it comes to the immune response that limits its efficacy. Next, one of the host cells is helpless.It will infect and hijack host cells, maybe killing the host.

What drugs would be effective

The next part of the study was checking, which drug would fix the detected mutations to treat the coronavirus. Only seven drugs were able to counter the mutations. But, nothing to date has proven effective and most repurposed drugs were not wholly effective.

According to the researchers, it was limited and inconclusive as human cells weren't used for protein analysis. Human lung cells were part of the small study, along with monkey cells if current drugs would prove effective.

Kevan Shokat, professor in the Department of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology, mentioned that the kinases experiments can help in curing COVID-19.

Beltrao added that kinases have structures and feature to be good targets for drugs. He said some are in the works already, adding that clinical tests must follow, mentioned in Eureka Alert.

Nevan Krogan stated that the results with the viral tentacles will show how to treat COVID-19, confirmed Mirage News.

The result of tentacles on cells is the only reaction using monkey cells that needs verification in more studies.

