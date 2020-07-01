According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the 2009 swine flu virus might be related to the 1918 Pandemic flu. However, further studies are still needed to determine how infectious it could be. Keeping track of the virus' origin will come in handy to see how far the strain has changed.

On Tuesday, the virus is designated as G4 EA H1N1. The virus has not shown any human transmission yet but has evinced reassortment capabilities which is the current assessment of Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who told the Senate and other government bodies, reported CNBC.

During the hearing, he said that a new virus may turn into a pandemic overnight like the COVID-19. This can happen if there will be adaptations and alterations in the virus which can be disastrous. The existing virus in pigs is the same as 2009 H1N1 of the original 1918. The catch is the leftover RNA remains that are still active to this day. If the swine flu gets activated or does transfer to humans, another pandemic even before the COVID-19 is wiped out. It will be a problem for everyone, cited Latin Times.

A threat of the H1N1 swine flu and 1918 pandemic flu resurging again in modern times is nothing to hoot about with millions still sick with the coronavirus.

It first surfaced in Mexico in April of 2009 which is H1N1 swine flu. The flu infected 60.8 million people in the US and 700 million all over the globe. The death toll was 151,700 to 575,400 which is based on the records of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now it has become a kind of seasonal flu viruses, mention in CDC.

Comparisons were alluded to by Fauci, between the 1918 flu and the COVID-19. The 1918 flu was able to kill 30 to 50 million people, based on CDC records. It is an immense death toll when compared to 20 million killed in World War I.

Also read: Shocking Evidence from Western Intelligence Claims to Prove China's Lies, Misdirection of Coronavirus

There are indications of a new strain that is widespread in pig farms located in China, though not a full-fledged pandemic causing virus. This is what worry scientists about another viral contagion.

Not to be the bearer of ill-news, Fauci is just saying that another swine-flu outbreak like in 2009 might happen again. The threat level is not great yet but mismanagement like in Wuhan can lead to disastrous consequences.

The discovery of the new strain swine flu arise as the coronavirus is spreading all over the US. Currently, an there's an increase of 5% in cases in 40 states. These are Texas, Florida, Arizona, and Oklahoma in CNBC examination of Data from the Johns Hopkins University, confirmed in ISSCNC.

Despite resources, the US has the worst pandemic response that both public health officials and physicians agree unanimously. Instead of finding solutions according to his critics, President Trump has not done anything significant to halt its progress. Experts are even not heeded, saying the contrary to his experts.

Fauci said the coronavirus outbreak is unlike Ebola and HIV because of the transmission and it kills more people. The contagion is one of the worst experience, with comparisons to the 1918 flu.

The coronavirus has been active for six months and is not yet stopping, with a 500,000-death toll and rising. Currently, there's no vaccine yet except for expensive therapies like Remdesivir that doesn't always work.

With swine flu under monitoring and the coronavirus still around, the prognosis is not good with everything going on.

Related article: Coronavirus Cases All Over the Globe Reaches Over 10 Million Cases

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.