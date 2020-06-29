The group Rolling Stones are threatening President Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies. This is despite cease-and-desist directives.

Song ban

The group tried to stop Trump and his team from using their song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" for four years, but since the President's team is not taking the warning seriously, the rock band are now looking to take the matter to court so that they can enforce a ban.

Rolling Stones members Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. who wrote the song, are said to be angry that their music is being used for the political rallies of the President. President Trump had a massive fight with the band 31 years ago, yet still chose to play their song from 1969 at the end of his rallies.

The President also used Rolling Stone's hit "Start Me Up" before he arrives on stage. The band already sent him a cease and desist letter back in 2016 but it was ignored, according to The Guardian.

In a statement on June 28, the band stated that their legal team is currently working with the music rights organization BMI in order to stop Trump's team from using their songs at his reelection campaign.

The BMI had already notified the President's campaign on behalf of the group that the use of the Rolling Stone's songs is unauthorized and it will constitute an breach of its licencing agreement, according to Mirror UK.

If Trump and his team still disregards the warnings and will still use the songs, he will be charged with a lawsuit for playing songs that has not been licensed.The Rolling Stones had complained back in 2016 about Trump's use of their songs during his rallies.

Rolling Stone's songs

The song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" is a 1969 classic and it was a very popular song at Trump's events. It was played again at the close of the President's recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was an indoor event criticized by the medical experts and the public because of its potential to spread the coronavirus.

The Rolling Stones are not the only ones who do not want their songs played at Trump's events. Other musicians and their companies have complained about having their songs played at the President's rallies.

The family of the late Tom Petty stated that they had issued a cease-and-desist order after Petty's song "I Won't Back Down" was used in Trump's Tulsa rally, as reported by The Guardian.

The statement released by Petty's family said that the President is not authorized to use Petty's song during his campaign. They added that Trump's campaign leaves a lot of Americans and common sense behind.

The statement also ready that both the late Tom Petty and his family stand firmly against racism and any kind of discrimination and that Petty would never want his song to be used in a campaign fueled by hate as he liked to bring people together.

Neil Young also criticized Trump back in 2018 after one of his songs was played against his wishes during Trump's pre-midterm campaign rallies. Trump used his song "Rockin' in the Free World", his 1990's hit. The President still used the song despite Young's warnings.

