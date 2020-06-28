In June 2020, an image of an alleged tweet by U.S Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York began circulating on social media. In the said tweet, it showed that she asked state governors to keep all businesses closed until after the 2020 Presidential Election. The tweet also read that she wanted to lessen the chances of President Trump being reelected.

The alleged tweet

The tweet read that Ocasio-Cortez believes it is important that all state Governors keep businesses closed until after the Presidential Elections this November because if the economy recovers, it can help President Trump get reelected.

The tweet also read that Ocasio-Cortez thinks that few job losses and few business closures are a small sacrifice that must be done in order to end Trump's presidency. The screenshot of the alleged tweet from Ocasio-Cortez shows that it had been shared for over 20,000 times on Twitter.

The truth

The alleged tweet of U.S Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not true. She never posted the tweet and it does not appear in her Twitter timeline nor was it recorded by databases that capture and preserve deleted tweets, according to an investigation done by Snopes.

Although it shows that the tweet was shared more than 20,000 times, the original tweet can't be traced nor is there any evidence that it really was shared more than 20,000 times on Twitter. It only exists as a screenshot that was posted to a private Facebook group, according to an article published by the Associated Press.

Ocasio-Cortez on Trump

The tweet may have been fake, but U.S Rep Ocasio-Cortez has always been critical about Trump. In March, she had an interview with CNN and she called out President Trump for not using his powers under the Defense Production Act as she talked about the lack of protective gear and medical supplies that were needed to aid the increasing coronavirus cases in New York.

President Trump had repeatedly said that he is invoking the act to increase the production of medical supplies needed to combat the coronavirus, but has not wielded his federal powers yet as health officials worried about the shortages of medical supplies such as ventilators, gowns for doctors and masks.

In 2019, President Trump took a jab at Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and called her a "wack job" after the President shared a tweet from his son Donald Trump Jr. that included a video of a woman at one of the Ocasio-Cortez's constituency meetings declaring that people should eat babies in order to combat climate change.

Ocasio-Cortez responded that it was better than being a criminal who betrays the country, in reference to the ongoing impeachment inquiry into the President. Trump was impeached by the end of the year for holding the aid for Ukraine in exchange for dirt on former President Joe Biden.

Ocasio-Cortez then urged compassion and stated that the woman in the video may have been suffering from a mental condition and asked the public not to mock her. Trump labeled her and other Democrats as savages for supporting his impeachment proceedings.

Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive freshman Congresswoman and one of the youngest elected in the seat. She is known to support the LGBT community, the Black Lives Matter movement and the Times Up movement.

