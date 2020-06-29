Amidst a global health crisis, it is important to keep track of one's health and vital signs. One of the most important things to keep track of in order to make sure that your health is still good is your temperature, especially during flu season. This is because one of the symptoms of flu and even COVID-19 is fever.

We have compiled some of the best thermometers which are very useful in keeping track of temperature for both kids and adults even at home.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Adult Thermometer for Adults and Kids

The iHealth No-Touch thermometer is very similar to what we usually see in the news being used to scan people's temperature in entrances of establishments. However, one of its advantages is that it is equipped with three ultra-sensitive sensors and a smart chip with its algorithm optimized to give reliable and accurate readings.

Its infrared sensor allows the collection of more than 100 data points every second from a person's forehead, while the two other sensors which are considered environmental and or distance adjusts the readings to make them more accurate. The thermometer is also designed in a way that is very easy to use and can be operated by kids and also adults.

Medical Oral Thermometer for Adults, Fast Accurate Reading Thermometer for Fever

This type of thermometer is like the one usually found in homes and clinics to check the temperature. But, this particular gadget has a Memory Storage Function which would allow you to see the last temperature reading that was made which will make tracking your temperature easier.

This thermometer also has no mercury which makes it very safe to use without the risk of health hazers such as mercury leakage or cuts by broken glass. Its digital display is also very easy to read and it is very convenient to carry around.

Vicks Baby Rectal Thermometer 1

Specifically designed to measure temperatures of babies, the Vicks Baby Rectal Thermometer is the thermometer that mommies out there needs to have. It has a compact design that allows it to be held easy and its probe is designed just enough in order to avoid over-insertion and hurting the baby.

It also ensures accurate readings and will surely help you track your baby's health. It also has a digital display for easy reading. The thermometer also comes with an instruction manual that will guide the mommies on how to properly use it on their babies.

Braun Digital Ear Thermometer, ThermoScan 5 IRT6500,

The Braun ThermoScan5 is designed to be fast, gentle, and accurate which makes it great for checking infants, kids, and even adults for fever. It is also widely used among pediatricians due to its durability and accuracy. The Braun ThermoScan is also equipped with a pre-warmed tip in order to make sure that the readings will not result in lower temperatures due to the cool tip of the thermometer. It also has disposable lens filters for the ears in order to make sure that the instrument used to keep track of your family's health will not cause their illness.

