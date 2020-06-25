LOUISIANA - As NBA players geared to resume their workout sessions in their training facilities as a preparation for the upcoming training camp, the phenom Zion Williamson did his homework in advance.

Throughout the NBA regular season's hiatus, the no. 1 overall pick of New Orleans for the 2019 draft class has regularly shown up at the facility as part of his rehabilitation program wherein the NBA allowed players to get back from injuries as long as supervised by team trainers to avoid any setback.

Nine days after the NBA regular season was temporarily stopped, all team facilities of each franchise were closed on March 20 due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ESPN, Executive Vice President of basketball operations of the Pelicans, David Griffin shared that Zion showed diligence in taking care of his body. He also mentioned that the rookie is an a good shape in terms of physical and mental aspect.

A team source stated that the rookie phenom will shock some people in the season's restart.

The ability of Zion Williamson to consistently work out is a plus for the New Orleans franchise as they are still hoping to secure the 8th seed in the Western Conference once the games restart at Walt Disney World on the 30th of July.

The ability of Zion Williamson to consistently work out is a plus for the New Orleans franchise as they are still hoping to secure the 8th seed in the Western Conference once the games restart at Walt Disney World on the 30th of July.

The assurance of playing Zion means a higher chance of winning for the Pelicans.

Read also: Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza Will Not Play When NBA Resumes in Orlando to Spend Time with Son

While multiple league sources pushed back on the thought that the NBA went out of its way to include the Pelicans in the bubble, having one of its biggest draws for at least eight more games is undoubtedly good for business.

According to an executive in Western Conference, every time Zion steps into the court, you can definitely put the game on a Tuesday as it is the hottest time that people will see Zion.

Various league sources expect that the Pelicans will definitely have a lot of prime-time television slots in Orlando.

Another executive from the Western conference supported that the phenom rookie will raise viewership, for a lot of people will watch just to watch him, if you will compare it to the summer league wherein he played, most likely it will be a blockbuster, Duke Basketball Report stated.

From the opening night of the 2019-2020 season, the NBA went all-in on the rookie.

Broadcast partners of the NBA loaded up games of the New Orleans specifically early in the season before he was forced to undergo knee surgery in order to repair the meniscus in Zion's right knee on the day that the season opened.

The surgery forced the Zion-less Pelicans to play 12 national TV games without their newest force on the court, but his return proved that he is worth the wait indeed based on the statistics and energy that he had displayed.



Related article: NBA Return: LA Lakers Looking to Replace Avery Bradley with JR Smith

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.