When the NBA season in Orlando starts, it will do so without Trevor Ariza.

Trevor Ariza, Portland Trail Blazers' forward, decided to cancel his participation in the NBA's Orlando season restart, rather committed to a month-long visitation window with his son.

As a starter, Ariza has been entailed in a custody case over his 12-year old boy, and his son's mother decided to permit a court-ordered, a month-long visitation period during the league's quarantine of Orlando's teams, made Ariza chose his responsibilities as a parent over taking part with the Blazers in the 22-team season restart.

According to ESPN, Ariza could possibly lose a salary ranging from $1 million to $1.8 million, depending on whether his team, Blazers, can take a spot for the playoffs, for not taking part in the restart. For the 2020-21 season, Ariza is entitled to a guaranteed contract of at least $12.8 million.

Ariza joins Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards sharpshooter, as players refrain from participating in the league's restart. Reportedly, Bertans, a rising free agent with knee issues history, came to a decision of not taking part in the Disney festivities.

NBA players, who decide not to participate during the league's restart, have to notify their teams of their choice until Wednesday. Franchises must present their travel parties, which include rosters, on or before July 1. As for players who fail to come to Orlando, replacement players will be filled in their spots. Once a replacement player is signed by a team, the original player can no longer be added back onto the roster to participate in the season.

Portland will be permitted to replace Ariza with a substitute player.

Blazers, sitting at 29-37, is included in the three teams that are within 3.5 games of eighth-seeded Memphis in the Western Conference. Any of the teams outside of the top eight that takes part within four games of the eighth seed will be given a spot to compete in a play-in tournament.

Two key 7-footers of Portland, Jusuf Nurkic, and Zach Collins, are anticipated to rejoin the team matches after both have been kept out for a prolonged period due to injuries.

The Blazers will likely be in the market for wing depth, with Ariza out of the picture. Losing Ariza in the game is lost for Portland, although they have the opportunity to fill Ariza's roster spot from June 23-30 as the NBA has opened a short free agency period

According to CBS Sports, the 34-year-old veteran forward signed a two-year contract amounting to $25 million in the summer of 2019 with the Sacramento Kings. After struggling through the season's ultimate part, Vlade Divac, general manager, swapped Ariza to the Portland Trail Blazers, along with Caleb Swanigan and Wenyen Gabriel, for Anthony Tolliver and Kent Bazemore.

In February, Ariza joined the Blazers as a part of a trade with Sacramento Kings and began his 21 games for Portland with a recorded average of 11 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1 steal in every game. He shot 49% from the floor that includes 40% on 3-pointers. In his 16-year career, he has averaged 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

