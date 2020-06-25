Another study is alleging that exposure to the midday sun can kill 90% of coronavirus but is not so according to some people.

The study was proposed by two US Scientists, one army scientist and the other is from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and National Institutes of Health (NIH). They believe that lockdowns were not effective because of not getting exposed to sunlight, reported by The Daily Mail.

One major claim is that getting hit by the midday sun will kill about 90% of the virus in 34 mins.

This article is already published in the journal Photochemistry and Photobiology that cites the coronavirus is not as resilient in higher temperatures.

One of the ways to sterilize is to use UV light to disinfect the surfaces in New York subways.

But, this is not sustained by scientists, who say that too much exposure to UV rays is not safe. Another is summer heat can slow it down, not stop the transmission and Dr. Jose-Luis Sagripanti and Dr. C David Lytle say otherwise, mentioned in Knowledia.

When interviewed by the Daily Mail, they said most of the findings in the lab will not echo the outer environment.

Dr. Ben Neuman, Texas A&M University Texarkana biologist commented that nothing about sunlight and COVID-19 is accurate. It is not a factor in the infection rate, and needs more verification,

He added that the sunlight will kill whatever virus is outside, but what comes from mouths will stay in the air, and that goes into the oral and nasal opening.

His research reveals that that UV rays will kill the naked virus, it cannot deactivate it in mucus that comes from mouths and noses.

Data from the study was run through in the lab, and biodefense purposes to check how UV rays will affect viruses in general.

Their estimates show that the virus will stay on surfaces for a day or more from December to March in the majority of cities.

Summer will kill 90% or the virus will be inactive, and non-infections that are 11 to 34 minutes of noon sun in the summer, noted Israel 21.

One of the proofs of their claim is the spread of the virus worldwide in the past six months.

The gist of their argument is that in sunnier climates, the virus is most likely to be deactivated that points to an environmental factor.

The University of Maryland School of Medicine forwarded a study in the JAMA Network, citing where the coronavirus outbreaks would seem more prevalent than others.

From November 2019 until March 2020, there were eight cities that hit hard in latitudes between 30° N and 50° N.

Wuhan in January 2020 and up to February 2020 the common temp in seven cities is between 39F (4C) and 48F (9C).

In 20 to 30 days, the temperature was 37F (3C) to 48F (9C).

Dr. Mohammad Sajadi added that the virus is acting as a seasonal respiratory virus. He also said that the virus needs a specific condition to survive and transmit, cited The Washington Post.

The experiments reveal that the COVID-19 is five times more sensitive to sunlight than the flu.

Social distancing is still better than relying on sunlight to disinfect, and wearing masks is better.



