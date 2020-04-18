Israeli COVID-19 treatment proved to be successful on the first American patient who received it. Said patient was severely ill with the coronavirus.

The trial was done by Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. based in Haifa. Because of the coronavirus they were given medicines that failed to cure them. The medication was needed to save the life of seven patients. They were intubated and in danger of dying.

These patients were under the compassionate use program, plus their chances were already too slim that included hard breathing and ventilator used on them in the ICU. About four of the patients had multiple organ failure, with the heart and kidney as the virus caused more complications.

The Treatment

All of the seven patients were given the Pluristem's allogeneic placental expanded (PLX) cells. These cell help in reversing the effects caused by an overactivated immunes system running amuck, which attacks healthy tissue that can do worse than the virus.

Pluristem is based on donated placentas of healthy and full-term babies sourced from women under 35-years old from an effective elective C-section, said a rep to CBN News.

The good news is that all seven treated by Pluristem survived the ordeal, four patients had better respiration with the cure. One exception is one patient still hanging on with the virus is still ravaging his respiratory system.

In New Jersey, where there are many cases, one patient who is getting the brunt of the COVID-19 will get the PLX cell therapy as a last-ditch attempt to cure. Treatment is at the Holy Name Medical Center in New Jersey. News of the results of the treatment is yet to be known.

The success of the initial treatment has made Pluristem emboldened to do a multinational clinical study on the drug to test has effective it is.

The difference from anecdotal chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine

Compared to other treatments, the PLX cell therapy based on placenta is not an anti-parasitic drug or reconfigure drug. The evidence that it could reverse the effect of COVID-19 is a good sign. This therapy causes it to attack healthy tissue which is a better benefit than other drug therapies.

Pluristem CEO and President, Yaky Yanay issued this statement, "We are pleased with this initial outcome of the compassionate use program, and committed to harnessing PLX cells for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems. To maximize PLX cells' impact on patient recovery and to work towards making our treatment widely available, we plan to quickly move forward into a clinical development program,"

But he stressed that there is a need for funding the research of Pluristem so it can make the PLX cells as an alternative offering. Pluristem is getting requests for more treatments under a compassionate use program.

Yanay added that the treatment can be expanded to other countries.

The success of the Israeli COVID-19 treatment called PLX cell therapy proves that it might fare better than current treatments under trial. Most therapies like chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine had dead patients during treatment.

