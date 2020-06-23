WASHINGTON D.C. - United States President Donald Trump shared the prospects of another stimulus package in an interview with Washington Correspondent for Scripps and National Political Editor, Joe St. George.

According to Forbes, during the interview, Trump stated that the next stimulus bill that will be passed will be very generous and that an announcement about it should be made soon.

What are the odds of a second stimulus check?

The chance of having another stimulus package as much as $1,200 under the Cares Act is slim until the interview with Trump.

It was the first time that the US President shared information about the possibility of broadly distributing the next package of stimulus check.

On his previous comments about the topic, all his public statements regarding it ties the stimulus to work which includes, payroll tax waivers, back to work bonuses, and tax deduction for domestic tourism, Daily Mail reported.

In the early days of May, as the economy continues to drop that time, Trump mentioned that time that there is no rush for the next stimulus package but current economic progress shows that a package is on track and if the Senate resumes in late July the package will be discussed and deliberate first and one of the top priorities.

However a number of lawmakers disagree on the idea of giving out another stimulus check due to its expansiveness while others do not like the idea because it is somehow a way of encouraging people not to work and depend on it, they also added that it will also affect the distribution of stimulus checks in the future.

What should be expected from the announcement?

If you will take a look, the Heroes Act is the only related bill to stimulus check that passed both chambers wherein it calls for a similar stimulus check to the Cares Act which has a coverage of $1,200 for adults and child dependents, maximum of three and with similar income limitation.

And if a family is consists of two adults having three children, they are qualified to have a $6,000 stimulus check for the whole family.

Based on the words from President Donald Trump on his conversation, the next stimulus package will be posted in the next few weeks but he did not specifically state that the package will include a check. When he was asked specifically if a check was coming, Trump's answer did not directly say that a check would be given out but it seemed to imply that it was coming.

However, what is to be noted is that what will be announced about the stimulus package is expected to be the last relief act as Senator McConnell has specifically stated that the following round of stimulus legislation that will be passed will be the last one.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people have lost jobs and the economy has been put on a pause, the aim of the stimulus package will be to help people get back on their feet and also get the economy back on track.

