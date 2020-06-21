A supposedly fun day at the beach turned into a traumatizing incident after police uncovered a grisly find. A foul odor revealed several bags that contain severed parts of human body.

The discovery of the chopped body parts in the bags on Friday was located close to the shoreline at Elliot bay, according to Newsweek. The Seattle police went to full gear to find out the killer and the victim or victims. As of now, the police are still investigating whether the body parts came from different individuals.

Identity of victims are still being investigated

The hacked-up body parts all mixed up in bags were found exactly at the waterline of 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW in the afternoon, as reported in a statement from the Seattle Police Department they released earlier.

Passersby first saw the bags discarded on the beach. Suspicious of its contents, they immediately summoned the police officers to inspect the bags. Once police arrived in the scene, they were horrified after finding the body parts inside according to Yahoo News.

One was found lying on the beach, another was near in the water. When the contents were determined as chopped up human body parts, the police would start the investigation.

The police department added that local harbor patrol will help the detective on call, with King County Medical Examiner's Office as the investigation moves forward. All three, harbor patrol, medical examiner, and the police department will work together in an effort to identify these body parts.

Newsweek has asked the Seattle Police Department for an update of the grisly case.

Similar mutilation cases remain unsolved

From the response of the police, their crime dashboard has registered 14 murders in 2020. But last year in 2019, there was a total of 28 murders. In 2018, King County Medical Examiner's Office reported 32 murders as the total.

Cases of mutilations and hacked up remains were part of cases abroad. A month ago, the same case of hacked up human remains shrouded in mystery. Two people were taken into custody by the police as chopped up body parts that were crammed into a suitcase was found in between Wales and England. Guilty parties were a couple who masterminded the grisly and gruesome murder of a female victim.

The body was located near a road in Coleford, in the county of Gloucestershirein southwestern England and Monmouth. The county was in the southwest of Wales, as reported in The Guardian.

A year ago, another set of human remains was again left in the suitcase at Indianapolis creek. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said via a spokesperson that the cause of death may have been from an illness. Although this does not explain why the body was placed inside a suitcase.

Another murder occurred last year when another corpse of a young woman was discovered in the woods to Glenville Road, in Greenwich Connecticut. The victim had her feet and hands tied.

Later investigation revealed the victim as Valerie Reyes, 24, from New York. Soon after the discovery of her body, police nabbed her boyfriend. Identified as Javier Da Silva, aged 25, who admitted guilty to her murder in February 2020, according to Daily Mail.

