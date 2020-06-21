If you are pondering on investing in a vitamin C serum, this is a suitable recommendation. “Vitamin C helps produce collagen (which keeps skin firm and reduces the appearance of wrinkles), and protects skin from sun damage and dark spots,” according to Ranella Hirsch, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist based in Boston, reported Prevention. “Between these varied functions, the majority of folks can benefit from having vitamin C in their skincare routine.”

Vitamin C is indispensable for a number of skin and cellular functions. It is an effective antioxidant naturally and regularly found in high concentrations in the skin, according to Dermstore. But aside from citrus and vegetables, you can also get a good amount of Vitamin C from available serums in the market.

Dermatologists recommend Vitamin C for its apparent brightening, collagen-boosting, and protective functions.

According to Kenneth Howe, M.D., of Wexler Dermatology in New York City, "When ultraviolet light penetrates your skin, it causes lasting damage by producing free radicals. Vitamin C can prevent that damage by 'quenching' the free radicals as they form," reported Glamour.

Here are our recommendations:

This cult favorite is a combination of 1% vitamin E, 15% pure vitamin C, and 0.5% ferulic acid. The properties bolster the potency of vitamin C by 8 times.

It has been resiliently withstanding the test of time. It is formulated with l-ascorbic acid (also known as vitamin C), ferulic acid, and alpha-tocopherol (also known as vitamin E).

This line has silicones combined with 2 types of fewer amounts of vitamin E and stabilized vitamin C.

The silky, odor-free product is a clean approach to observe your skin's response to an effectual amount of vitamin C.

The serum asserts to work in synergy to alleviate oxidation, combat free radicals and provides vitamins C and E to skin all day, along with stimulating cell renewal.

L'Oreal's approaches to developing tools for skincare are inconsistent, but the Revitalift Derm Intensives 10% Vitamin C Concentrate lands neatly in the hit category.

One perk is the packaging: the odor-free cream is within a foil squeeze tube that secures the major ingredient from light and air exposure (Vitamin C can lose its efficacy with both properties present).

Created by MIT scientists, Maelove Glow Maker consists of a no-frills or nonsense formula backed by proof to hydrate, protect and nourish the skin.

A further addition to its brightening L-ascorbic and ferulic acids, for an additional amount of nourishment, the product also has a relaxing botanical combination of grape, aloe, orange peel, and magnolia.

