After the Kim Kardashian's birthday tribute to Kanye West in the past week reports are claiming that the power couple has had some disagreements that have forced them to do a "trial separation" in order to see if their relationship can still be saved.

According to Heat, the two agreed to live apart temporarily in order to keep their relationship from being destroyed.

Kimye living in separate houses

Moreover, the news outlet reported that an insider gave out details about Kanye being uncooperative and grumpy which has forced Kim to tell him to move back to their Wyoming home and think about how he has been acting recently.

In addition, the insider also said that Kim has already gone tired of her spouse's empty promises including his vows to be more committed to the family and change his lifestyle. The insider said that Kanye has kept the same pattern and Kim believes that he should fix this mess.

On top of this, the source revealed that Kanye did not disagree with Kim's decision and seemed happier to move in their ranch in Wyoming. It was also stated that the couple has enjoyed their time apart which has appeared to not be a good sign.

The famous couple only celebrated their sixth marriage anniversary recently and has four children who are, 7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and one-year-old Psalm. Kim also posted a tribute for her husband on his 43rd birthday which said that her life wouldn't be the same without him.

The source also stressed that despite their differences, the two decided that it is better to be apart temporarily to end their relationship.

Kim tired of being in the same roof as Kanye

Gossip Cop also reported that neither Kim nor Kanye wants to get a divorce, however, whenever they are together they usually end up in an argument. Thus, they decided that giving each other space is essential.

The source also claims that Kim currently feels very overwhelmed and frustrated at the moment and that she craves a partner who gets her. It was also emphasized that Kim is already tired of the drama that comes with being under the same roof as Kanye and that she has found out that her life has been very peaceful by herself.

However, despite their agreement on having a "trial separation" experiment, the two have still agreed to speak to each other on a regular basis. The two keep contact and have conversations several times a day in order to keep their relationship healthy.

The insider also noted that Kanye has his hopes up that once the issues are resolved, their burden and stress would lighten. In addition, Kanye also hopes that once the lockdown is lifted, Kim will be able to get help from other people and lighten the burden of their relationship on her shoulders.

However, many people close to them said that Kanye really needs to make an effort in order to get his marriage back on solid ground.

