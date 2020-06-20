A headline for a news article in the site the Globe titled "Sick Cher Knocking On Heaven's Door" has caught the attention of the public. The entertainment site insists that singer Cher is scarily ill, having trouble breathing, and can't get out of bed.

According to Globe, Cher's friends believe that she is on "death's door." The article from the site gained attention again when the singer tweeted that she was sick and was too under the weather to attend the Black Lives Matter protest.

Is Cher sick?

An alleged source told the Globe that Cher would not have missed the protest unless she is really sick and could not get up. Everyone in her circle is now convinced that she is on her deathbed.

According to the article, the legendary singer has been dealing with the Epstein-Barr virus since the 1980s and the illness has now left her bedridden and depressed for months. The source said that her illness has affected her heart and kidney.

The Globe has quoted a "life span" expert in the article and wrote that people who suffer from chronic fatigue can keep that disease for the rest of their lives. The article concludes by saying that the singer may not live much longer.

The truth

The "life span" expert that the Globe quoted is not connected to Cher in any way and has not even treated the singer. Also, no other sources came forward claiming that Cher is in a really bad condition.

A representative for the singer denied the article written by the Globe, saying that the singer is not bedridden and scarily ill like what the Globe claims. In fact. Cher just posted on her Twitter page pictures of herself out despite the pandemic.

Also, she released a song for UNICEF in May, which means she is healthy enough to record a song. It is true that she was diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus in the late 1980s but she has been managing the virus since her diagnosis and her doctors have been monitoring her health.

This is not the first time that the Globe had written about Cher. Back in October 2018, the site Gossip Cop reviewed an unreliable article alleging the singer was dating Tom Cruise again. The two celebrities did have a brief relationship 30 years ago but since they broke up, the two did not rekindle their romance, according to Gossip Cop.

In 2019, another site posted an article saying that Cher and Tom Cruise broke up again after their brief affair in 2018. The site Gossip Cop investigated the story and debunked the claim by reaffirming that the two celebrities did not rekindle their romance.

Cher has been active on social media, she had posted about the Black Lives Matter movement and the celebration of Juneteenth on June 19.

According to Billboard, the singer, along with the other celebrities, had donated items for MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund Auction. The auction will be an online event and it will take place on September 9, 2020.

