In another controversial turn of events in the defamation suit that Johnny Depp filed against Amber Heard, Depp's camp has claimed that the "Aquaman"-star cheated on her ex-husband with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne.

In a report by Daily Mail, it was stated that the "Pirates of the Caribbean"-star is not ruling out the possibility of serving a subpoena to the 27-year-old Delevingne in order to find out if she has any information that will help their case.

The said affair was brought into light by the ex-husband of Heard's best friend Rocky Pennington, Josh Drew who gave a statement that was used in a deposition by Depp's lawyer stating that Elon Musk slept with both Delevingne and Heard at an LA Penthouse that was owned by Depp.

Moreover, it was stated that during the time that the said incident happened, Drew was living in one of Depp's apartments which was located near the penthouse. It was also stated that he has kept his friendship and socialized with Heard until last year.

On top of this, Page Six reported that Drew stated that the affair happened while Depp and

Heard were still married. However, Musk insisted that his relationship with Heard only began after she had already broken up with Deep. Meanwhile, Depp claims that there is staff from the building who cited that Heard was visited by Musk during the night while he was outside the country and filming "Pirates of the Caribbean" back in 2015. It can be noted that the divorce was only filed in 2016.

Heard's legal team quits.

The $50million defamation suit has been put on pause for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has only been given a go to proceed to trial recently. However, it has hit another hurdle as Heard's legal team has decided to quit.

The team's head lawyer, Roberta Kaplan is with the Times Up movement and was the co-founder of the legal defense fund of the movement in Los Angeles. But, since the case filed against Heard is not happening in LA and is going to be in trial in Virginia, her camp said that they will be having Virginia lawyers to oversee the rest of the case.

According to Cinemablend, Heard was said to be okay with the changes made. It was stated that she will be represented by a local counsel instead of Kaplan Hecker and Fink LL. Moreover, it was cited by the previous organization that they bowed out of the trial due to the logistics and travel which have become costly due to the pandemic.

However, it can be noted that the pandemic has driven airfare and accommodation costs down at the moment. This also raised some issues about the real reason o why the law firm has backed out of the case. But, there are also claims that Heard could have sought a counsel that is familiar with the laws of the state where the trial was going to be held.

