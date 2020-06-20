After a momentous start of the week for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Tottenham slowed him and his team down by forcing a draw, 1-1, Friday.

The 22-year-old Manchester player became a national hero just days before with his free school meal campaign that prompted the government of United Kingdom to support the cause wherein an overflowing support nationwide arise, but on the other hand, he fell short to give his team its first victory after the restart of the Premier League.

According to CNN, the hosts Tottenham Hotspur had the lead courtesy of Steven Bergwijn but the late penalty of Bruno Fernandes push United to a draw.

Before the kick-off, the rainsoaked Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was filled with powerful images with players observing a minute of applause as a tribute for those who have died through the global health crisis.

Personalized shirts draped over seats of season-ticket holders of Tottenham who had lost their lives in the previous months added poignancy before the match.

Manchester Evening News also reported that not only the victims of COVID-19 were remembered as players also took a knee before the match commenced signifying their support to the Black Lives Matter movement which was triggered by the death of George Floyd.

While taking a knee before the start of the match, Rashford also raised his fist as a sign and symbol of black liberation and protest.

The 'raised fist' sign was first exhibited by Olympic medal winners Tommie Smith and John Carlos on the podium during their award at the 1968 Olympic Games held in Mexico City while the United States national anthem is being played.

Since that act in the 1968 Olympics, the gesture had been adopted several times, and in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, many have raised their fists in the Black Lives Matter protests.

Aside from the acts, Sky News reported that individual names on the back of players' jerseys were also replaced with the 'Black Lives Matter' line.

United carried the momentum as the man-of-the-moment Rashford initiated their assault for the opening goal but it was denied by Hugo Lloris' feet.

The momentum shift was capitalized by Tottenham's Bergwin as he opened the scoring for his team after displaying a wonderful run but sports analysts mentioned that arguably it is United's keep David de Gea's fault that caused the goal.

It is a tight match for both teams in the second half as both of its players are still shaking the rust after their long pause in the action.

Paul Pogba's introduction from the substitute bench that sparked the United's boost that they want as the Frenchman orchestrated a clever play resulting in a clumsy challenge for Eric Dier and a penalty reward.

Pogba's effort was not put into waste as his teammate Fernandes buries the penalty kick to continue his impressive performance.

United had a chance to clinch all three points but VAR overturned another penalty after Fernandes went down and supposedly awarded by a penalty in the closing part of the match.

